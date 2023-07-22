The next stage for the US economy is unspectacular growth





Over the past week, a combination of second-quarter earnings and recently released economic data has portrayed a resilient U.S. consumer, propelling stocks higher despite lingering fears of an impending recession.

The incoming data might even be bullish enough to suggest that a recession is not at all imminent.

“Consumption is 70% of the economy,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said during a media roundtable on Wednesday. “So you would generally expect these things to be quite closely related, GDP growth versus consumer spending growth.”

Hatzius sees gross domestic product (GDP), the measure used to indicate economic expansion or contraction, remaining positive. He predicts the growth will be “unspectacular”, but it’s growth nonetheless.

Recent reports on retail sales and job additions confirm this view. In June, retail sales rose 0.2% from the previous month, while the US economy added 209,000 jobs. Both metrics rose less than economists had expected. But when the discussion centers on economic expansion versus contraction, growth matters.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs pushed back its estimate of a recession. After seeing a 35% chance in March, the company now sees a 20% chance of a recession in the next 12 months. Much of that is down to data coming in better than many economists feared, and the power of the consumer to spend.

As the discourse continues on what declining excess savings will mean in terms of slowing consumption, Hatzius pointed to real growth in personal disposable income, a measure tracked by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In May, real disposable income increased by almost 4% compared to the same month in 2022.

“The consumer was effectively buoyed by the availability of excess savings which was used to effectively support consumption for a temporary period,” Hatzius said. “Now there’s less excess savings. It’s probably not such a big factor anymore, but now we’re seeing income growth and that’s supporting consumption.”

Nor is Goldman Sachs alone on Wall Street with growth on the horizon. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley raised its fourth-quarter GDP projection to 1.3% growth from 0.6%.

“Incoming data now points to a more comfortable soft landing than we had expected, led by public infrastructure investment and non-residential structure investment,” Morgan Stanley’s U.S. chief economist Ellen Zentner wrote Thursday.

In his weekly economic report, “Sideways except for the consumer,” Bank of America U.S. economist Michael Gapen noted that June’s retail sales “control group” surprised on the upside. It is important to note that the control group is what is tracked by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and contributes to GDP readings.

“Strong labor markets; large, albeit draining, excess savings and positive wealth effects have kept the main engine of the economy on track,” Gapen wrote.

In June, sales of the control group increased by 0.6%. Not a sign of dramatic growth. But as Gapen puts it, it’s a sign that the consumer, and therefore the economy, “keeps chuggin’.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

