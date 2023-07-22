British rail strike: Passengers face more chaos | railroad strike





Rail passengers across the UK are facing another day of limited and disrupted service as the RMT unions stage their second 24-hour strike in three days over a long-running wage dispute.

Services were due to start late this morning and end early tonight on a reduced schedule, particularly across the UK, as around 20,000 train workers working for operators contracted by the Department of Transport (DfT) took action.

The strike coincided with a week-long overtime ban by train drivers and the final day of engineering work in Aslef, adding to the confusion and distress of travelers.

Passengers forced into cars and coaches will have to contend with extremely busy roads as getaway traffic due to the start of school holidays in England and Wales is expected to peak on Saturday, according to forecasts from the motoring body.

Most of the 14 affected train operators run about half the normal timetable, but there are big differences in service levels. The strike also affects cross-border trains serving Wales and Scotland, and employees are not directly involved in the dispute.

The final departure of the long-distance trains is in the early afternoon, and the Avanti West Coast runs between the big cities once an hour. Engineering work on the main line connecting London and Glasgow is impacting the service. LNER, CrossCountry and GWR also shorten their schedules.

Northern, TransPennine Express, Southeastern, Govia Thameslink Railway and other routes, including Chiltern, will all suspend service on some routes and at many stations.

Most major airport rail services run throughout the day, with flights from the UK on one of the busiest weekends, but fewer Southern and Thameslink trains replace the Gatwick Express, which has been suspended from London.

Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said passengers should continue to check before traveling. Some disruptions are likely to continue into Sunday morning.

A spokesperson said Thursday that the latest action after the 24-hour strike would impact not only passengers’ commutes but family vacation plans and mean disappointment, frustration and financial strain for tens of thousands of people.

The final of a series of three 24-hour strikes planned by the RMT is next Saturday, July 29th.

Music and festival goers were particularly affected by this wave of strikes, which coincided with several large-scale events. Industry group LIVE said the strikes have put more pressure on a sector that has suffered through Covid and post-Brexit travel restrictions, with strikes affecting travel to music festivals including Latitude, Bluedot and Womad.

The union said the strike was driven by a lack of negotiations without an industry leader or minister meeting after rejecting a sub-inflationary wage offer earlier this year.

DfT first urged unions to allow members to vote directly on deals at the table.

A scheduled weekly strike on the London Underground was canceled yesterday after talks between trade unions and Transport for London.

