USWNT beat Vietnam to open 2023 Women’s World Cup : NPR





USA striker Sophia Smith (#11) celebrates her second goal during the 2023 Women’s World Cup match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22, 2023. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images .

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team began its quest for an unprecedented treble at the Women’s World Cup with a slow 3-0 win over Vietnam. There were no surprises with the result at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, the only question was how much the United States would win.

This is Vietnam’s first participation in the prestigious women’s football tournament. And the newcomers were no match for the veteran USA team which is ranked No. 1 in the world.

The United States dominated possession, withstood a host of Vietnamese fouls and controlled the pace for most of the game. In the 14th minute, USA opened the scoring when Alex Morgan sent the ball to WWC newcomer Sophia Smith, who hit it through Vietnamese goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

In the 44th minute, USA were awarded a penalty after Trinity Rodman was knocked down in the penalty area. Morgan took the kick and kicked the ball low and left, exactly where the Vietnamese keeper rushed, saving the shot. But in stoppage time, the United States came up on the board again when Smith slotted the ball through the keeper’s legs to score his second goal of the half.

Vietnam, ranked 32nd in the world, did not attempt a single shot against the United States in the first half (the Americans had 16 chances). The United States completed twice as many passes and kept the ball mostly on the Vietnamese side for the entire half, but surprisingly they couldn’t find a way to score more than two goals.

Expectations are high. The United States had never lost an opening match in any of the nine Women’s World Cups (seven wins and two draws), and with the victory the Americans have won the last 13 WWC matches, a tournament record. In fact, the United States have conceded only one goal in nine games played this year.

The United States are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, which began in 1991, having won the title four times before. But the Americans haven’t looked as dominant in the build-up to this competition and face other countries that have narrowed the competitive gap in recent years.

The United States started the second half against Vietnam pretty much the way they started the game by controlling possession and creating scoring chances but struggling to get the ball into the net. In the 62nd minute, USA had a spark when veterans Megan Rapinoe (making her 200th appearance for the national team) and Rose Lavelle came off the bench, both nursing injuries and playing limited minutes.

Co-captain Lindsey Horan added to the USA lead with a solid 77th-minute strike after a sweet pass from Smith (giving him two goals and an assist for the game, an impressive WWC debut). That would be the whole score and Vietnam ended the game without taking a single shot or winning a corner.

“I came in with the mindset that I will do whatever it takes to help this team win, and tonight is what it was,” USA striker Sophia Smith told Fox Sports after the game. “It’s good to have a game under our belt. We know the next two games are going to be tough. We’ll celebrate that for a second and then focus on the next game.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand (a first for a WWC). The United States play their three group matches against Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal, all in New Zealand.

But to advance to the next rounds, the United States cannot ignore any of their opponents and must fine-tune their line-up. He entered this tournament with 14 WWC newcomers on the 23-person squad. Against Vietnam, the 11 American starters had never played together in competition (six of them made their WWC debuts). Familiar stars including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz had to mingle and share bench time with future stars such as Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Sofia Huerta.

The tournament begins with eight groups of four countries. Each team will play at least three games (one against each team in the group). The first two countries in each group qualify for the knockout stage.

Next up for the United States is a rematch of the 2019 WWC Finals against ninth-ranked Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

The USA team pose for a group photo ahead of their 2023 World Cup opening match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22, 2023. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images .

