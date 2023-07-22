Credit Cards: New UK Regulations May Mean End to O% Interest Transactions | consumer issues





Online-only savings accounts offered by big banks could be an endangered species and could be a curtain on some popular 0% credit card transactions. But it could help bank branches and customers resisting digital transformation.

These are just some of the possible consequences of the sweeping overhaul of UK financial services coming into effect on 31 July.

The new consumer obligation scheme introduced by the City Oversight Authority of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) forces financial institutions, including banks, housing societies, insurance companies and investment firms, to focus on delivering good outcomes to their customers and avoiding foreseeable harm.

This should mean things like offering fair prices to all customers, overcharging, and making it easier to cancel or switch products.

While some may be skeptical about whether this new scheme will actually make a difference, financial firms are making changes to comply with stricter regulations. For example, this week Santander announced changes to some savings accounts. eSaver and eIsa accounts have been renamed Easy Access Saver and Easy Access Isa and can now be managed through any channel (online, branch or phone). Previously, these two accounts were online only.

It is understood that some banks are of the view that allowing access to accounts only online when there are other channels, such as bank branches or call centers, is not a good outcome for customers.

Andrea Melville, Director of Current Accounts, Savings and Business Banking at Santanders, says they constantly review their products to make sure they deliver maximum value to customers and conform to the New Consumer Responsibility Principles.

Other high-street banks may follow suit, opening up online-only accounts to non-digital customers. But it’s too soon to say whether the price of this increased flexibility will be lower rates.

One industry insider says so far it’s been about banks pushing people to go digital, but moves like this, fueled by the new regime, are stepping back from that.

Meanwhile, credit cards that offer interest-free transactions on balance transfers and purchases have long been popular and have helped some people save hundreds or even thousands of pounds. But if they don’t charge fees, all of their income comes from people who don’t pay their balances or miss payments.

FCA has made it clear that businesses should not rely on profits derived from poor customer outcomes. He adds: For some products, such as the 0% no-fee credit card, these new rules pose existential problems.

Daley said lenders know that some of their customers who pull out these cards will miss payments and consequently lose promotional offers or fail to pay their balances at the end of the 0% period and be unable to refinance their debt. The question is, is there any way to predict which customers will become profitable customers?

He added that he did not see how this would meet the new consumer obligation requirements regarding penalizing customers who missed payments by forfeiting 0% transactions.

