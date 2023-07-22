India puts new bans on rice exports. Will the United States feel them?





India has instituted a new export ban on certain grades of rice, raising the possibility of further food supply disruptions that could be felt around the world.

The ban applies specifically to exports of non-basmati white rice and could cut India’s total rice exports by a quarter. The country provides about 40% of the rice consumed in the world.

The new restriction is an attempt to slow food inflation in India. Locally, officials say rice is 11% more expensive than last year.

The United States imports more than a quarter of the rice it consumes, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Most Indian products come from aromatic varieties such as basmati, which means the new export limits may not affect American consumers as much as others.

But three billion people around the world eat rice as a staple crop, and prices are currently the highest in a decade.

India’s new restrictions mean some markets in Africa and Asia may not have easy alternatives to fill supply shortages.

Experts fear India’s reduced supply could cause market shocks that could be even more disruptive than those seen in the grain market during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

