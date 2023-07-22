



Thank you Americans. Juliana Delaney, president of Continuum Attractions, breathed a few breaths of relief after she warned last week that Britons were declining.

Continuum, which operates tourist attractions from the coast to the beaches of Portsmouth, said Americans are grappling with income pressure and lower spending.

Delaney’s comment speaks for itself. The world’s largest economy is ahead of the UK and the rest of Europe in a series of economic measures since the 2008 financial crisis.

What started as a small gap has become a chasm that forces us to face the question of whether Britain has the work ethic to close the gap.

Jeremy Hunt wanted to start the new year by talking about growth. Decline against England is wrong. The Prime Minister spoke to an audience of tech industry bosses and journalists in January.

Moments later, he congratulated England on reaching the middle of the G7 Gross League table. He boasted that production per work hour was higher than before the pandemic. 1.6pc above pre-Covid levels, economist Sam Bowman says there is little to celebrate. We are not leading the world. I’ve been trying to catch up.

10 years ago <국가가 실패하는 이유>Daron Acemoglu, a leading author and economist who made a splash with his book, says the decent results are staggering for mediocrity and poor productivity.

Getting more from less has always been key to improving living standards. The ability to increase output per hour tells us how much the economy can grow without causing too much inflation.

Increased productivity also increases company profits and employee salaries. This leads to stronger growth, a bigger economy, higher tax revenues and smaller borrowing bills.

Britain’s productivity problems are catastrophic, says Acemoglu. This is an amazing economy that should grow even faster, and doing nothing about it is the biggest risk.

But Bowman’s concern is that Britain is now so far behind the forefront in terms of economic development that it makes little sense to worry about technological progress. At worst, it’s a serious distraction, he adds.

And the economic outlook is far from rosy. Living standards are experiencing their biggest decline in two years since records began. The tax burden is also at a post-war high. The UK’s long-term growth potential is shrinking. Economists are warning wage hike losses over the next decade and the Bank of England will hurt borrowers even more with further rate hikes.

Ben Ansel, a political scientist at Oxford University, said the polls all mattered.

Take Selby and Ainsty, a 90-minute drive from Rishi Sunaks Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire. Ansell said many factors contributed to the former mining district’s deficit in last week’s by-election, including its economic background.

Selby is among the top 40 constituencies in England and Wales for the number of mortgage holders, with 35.9% of households still paying off their mortgages, according to the latest census data.

This makes rising interest rates a top priority, along with rising cost of living and fuel prices (the region has a high car ownership rate and a higher percentage of the population between the ages of 30 and 64 than the national average).

The shift to Labor among homeowners across the UK has been huge, Ansell says, especially among those with large mortgages. In 2019, the Tories comfortably edged Labor among all homeowners.

All cleared today. Labor led the Conservatives by 15 points among those with less than 50 per cent mortgage balances. Among those who own less than half, the lead is 43 percentage points, he said, citing a recent poll.

