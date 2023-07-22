



Weather forecasters say England will face heavy and sustained rain in most areas this weekend, with wet and windy conditions threatening England’s chances of winning the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Hilly areas in northern England and southern Wales could see 80 millimeters of rain over the next two days, forecasters told Sky News earlier this week.

Overall, much of the country is expected to be washed out over the next two weeks, and the start of the school summer break is expected to be mostly humid.

On Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, fans hid under umbrellas as rain briefly halted play.

Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny across northern Scotland. However, the rest of the region should be prepared for cloudy, wet and blustery days.

While much of Europe is sweltering with prolonged heatwaves, the situation in the UK looks very different. It is due to the location of the jet stream that simultaneously brings a persistent low pressure over Britain and a high pressure over the continent.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather will remain generally cold and unstable next week. Dangers of showers or longer rains, strong winds and thunderstorms in some areas will continue from next week.

There is no indication that heat-baking Europe could reach Britain, as long-term forecasts have indicated continued wet and windy conditions in the country, along with some sunny weather.

This comes as millions of families are expected to hit the road on the weekends for day trips or vacations, according to RAC.

And that undermines England’s prospects of winning the fourth Test in Manchester to take the series 2-2 and force a decider. Australia are trailing England by 162 runs in the second innings, but rain in the northwest on Saturday morning is expected to continue through the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said the UK’s weather could be expected to stay like this for quite some time.

At the moment of separation we are sitting on the cold side of the jet north of the low pressure approaching.

It can stay like this for quite some time, as it has for the past few weeks. It’s hard to say when everything will fall apart, and it doesn’t look like anything will happen anytime soon.

The heatwave is starting to ease somewhat in parts of Europe, but now the focus is shifting from Spain to Italy and Greece.

The Met Office expects weather patterns to change by mid-August, meaning the low pressure system will cease and warmer, more stable conditions will arrive.

Looking at longer ranges will be cool and changeable, Ayers said, and could stabilize a bit more in the second week of August.

At this time last year, the UK recorded its highest ever temperature on July 19, reaching 40 degrees.

But forecasters say they don’t expect Britain to reach those kinds of temperatures again this year, even after more stable conditions arrive.

