Will the XL Bully be on the UK’s list of banned dog breeds?





Play Brightcove Video

Video Reports and Articles by Cree-Summer Haughton, Digital Video Producer of Here’s The Story

Some animal charities have said that certain breeds are not a problem after a recent spike in dog attacks in the UK.

But with the rise in attacks involving the XL Bully dog, how close is the UK to an outright ban on the breed?

XL Bully is in the spotlight after being responsible for 9 out of 21 fatal attacks on humans over the past two years.

Among the victims were three children, including Welsh 10-year-old Jack Reese, whose mother urged action and change.

And just this week in Merseyside, a 7-year-old was seriously injured by the breed, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The recent attack has led MPs and police to join four other breeds currently on the list in calling for an outright ban.

Its varieties include:

pit bull terrier

japan tosa

dogo argentino

Brazilian Queue

Will the UK ban the XL Bully breed?

The government’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is working with the Dog Control Coalition (DCC) to identify additional measures to reduce dog aggression and promote responsible dog ownership.

The Coalition includes animal charities such as Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, RSPCA, BVA, Dogs Trust, Blue Cross and Kennel Club.

A spokesperson for the Dog Control Coalition said: “Any new approach should be preventive, breed neutral and evidence-based.

“Studies show that any dog ​​breed is more likely to be more aggressive than another, and it is impossible to say whether the reported increase in dog aggression is related to a particular breed, as there is no need to record dog breeds even in fatal cases.

“This suggests that if the government takes their advice, a full ban on the breed in the near future seems unlikely.

Measures currently in place range from Community Protection Notices applicable to low-level antisocial behavior in response to offenses under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Under this law, criminals who commit serious crimes can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, disqualified from ownership, or euthanized if their dog becomes dangerously out of control.

Kai Taiwo thinks stricter laws are needed for breeders and owners. Source: Instagram / hightailk9s

Kai Taiwo, CEO of Dog Trainer and HightTailK9, agrees with the charity’s approach and says stricter laws for breeders and owners would help the situation.

“The problem is that breeders have to be regulated, as many breeders are just random people who buy dogs for the sole purpose of breeding them without really understanding the genetics or what they are made of.

“They are very docile, friendly, fun-loving family dogs and even lazy.

“Owners must first realize the training that every dog ​​needs. It’s not about XL Bullies. Every dog, every dog ​​needs training.”

However, there is still a huge movement to ban the XL Bully breed in the UK. The petition, which has garnered thousands of signatures, is supported by animal charity PETA.

Those calling for a ban claim that dogs were bred for fighting and that their strong jaws and bites are more likely to result in death.

How far the government will go is still up for debate. However, a formal report is expected in the fall and will reveal the working group’s solutions and findings.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-07-22/will-the-xl-bully-join-the-uks-banned-dog-breeds-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos