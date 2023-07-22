Biden nominates Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be the first woman to lead the US Navy





[1/2]An American flag flies in the background as members of the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy stand on a deck of the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan as it takes part in a parade of ships during Fleet Week 2022 in New York, U.S. May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Friday named Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, in a historic step that would break the gender barrier in the U.S. military by making her the first woman to command the service and become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden’s decision comes as a surprise. Pentagon officials expected the nomination to go to Admiral Samuel Paparo, who leads the Navy in the Pacific and has experience dealing with the growing challenge from China.

Still, Franchetti, who is currently the navy’s vice chief of operations, was among the candidates reportedly vying for the job, is widely respected and has extensive experience, including serving as commander of U.S. naval forces in Korea, officials said.

In a statement, Biden noted Franchetti’s 38 years of experience.

“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive operational and political expertise,” Biden said in a statement, noting that she was the second woman to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the U.S. Navy.

Last year, Biden selected Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US Coast Guard, making her his first female commander. But the Coast Guard is not officially part of the Department of Defense and instead reports to the Department of Homeland Security.

Franchetti would become the first woman to lead military service in the Department of Defense and join the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a group of eight uniformed service members who advise the president on military matters.

Biden also elevated Paparo, appointing him to become commander of all US military forces in the Pacific. He chose Vice Admiral Stephen “Web” Koehler to succeed Paparo as commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Biden’s announcement comes amid a blocking of all U.S. military nominations to Congress by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is protesting a Department of Defense policy that reimburses the costs of service members who travel for abortions.

Senior military appointments must be approved by the Senate. Although the review is usually routine, a single senator can interrupt the process by suspending nominations that require them to be reviewed one by one, each taking several hours.

The Tuberville bloc could have a huge impact on the armed forces, hurting troops and their families, and ultimately costing American military talent, a point highlighted this month by Biden’s choice to become America’s top general, Air Force Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown.

The Army must already reshuffle its personnel for a leadership position after the commandant of the Marine Corps, one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, resigned on July 10 at the end of his four-year term.

His No. 2 took over, but the suspension of promotions left the Marine Corps without a confirmed leader in the position for the first time in more than a century, the Pentagon said.

Biden said the delay harmed national security.

“What Senator Tuberville is doing is not just wrong, it’s dangerous,” Biden said in the statement.

“He jeopardizes our ability to ensure that the armed forces of the United States remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. And his Republican colleagues in the Senate know it.”

Reporting by Steve Holland, Phil Stewart and Jasper Ward; Written by Phil Stewart and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Rosalba O’Brien

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan. An award-winning national security journalist based in Washington, Phil has appeared on NPR, PBS NewsHour, Fox News and other programs and hosted national security events including the Reagan National Defense Forum and the German Marshall Fund. He is the recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the Joe Galloway Award.

