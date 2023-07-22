Britain is still unprepared for extreme temperatures.





While a massive heat wave is affecting southern Europe, China, the US and many other places, it rains heavily and is not particularly warm in the UK. However, this does not mean that there is no risk of heat waves. The UK broke 40C for the first time this week last year.

Even if countries deliver on their emissions reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement, the UN Environment Program still estimates that global temperatures will rise by at least 2.5C. For the UK, the new reality is that 40C temperatures are possible and will eventually become commonplace and the country urgently needs to adapt.

Adaptation means changing societies, economies and ecosystems to reduce the impact of events such as heat waves. For example, creating green spaces in urban areas provides a cooling effect that reduces the intensity of extreme heat. But while the government has released new proposals to prepare the UK, as researchers in climate change adaptation planning we see very little being done.

Even before the Paris Agreement required adaptation planning, the UK had already begun planning adaptation actions under the 2008 Climate Change Act. On July 18, by law, the UK government announced the Third National Adaptation Plan (NAP3) after leaking a day earlier.

The government’s official advisory body, the Climate Change Council (CCC), was quick to criticize the plan. The head of the CCC’s Adaptation Committee said the new publication represents progress on previous initiatives, but promises of further action are not enough. [] The scale of climate impacts we are seeing makes it clear that resilience to climate change must be a much greater national priority. These and other critics are right to emphasize that too little is being done.

What risks has Britain identified?

Climate change projections suggest that the UK will experience hotter, drier summers and warmer, wetter winters. This has the potential to cause more flooding and more heat waves. These projections have been used by governments to develop climate change risk assessments on which national adaptation plans are based. NAP3 identifies eight priority action areas, including health risks from extreme heat, climate-related power supply disruptions and supply chain disruptions.

To address these risks, the UK has planned major measures to protect against extreme heat and flooding caused by rising sea levels and rainfall. For example, one of the best-known schemes is the Thames Barrier and related infrastructure to protect London from flooding. The Environment Agency recently reported confidence that the plan is reliable through 2070, but has less confidence that it will last for the rest of the century as sea levels rise.

As of now, it’s still reliable. MarkLG/Shutterstock

Progress has also been made in building resiliency in water supply and transportation. However, progress has been insufficient in terms of policy development and implementation in health care, energy supply, telecommunications and food supply.

UK Adaptation Plan

NAP3 will provide more structure compared to previous plans and delivery will be through existing governance processes. For example, integrate climate change into planning decisions through national planning policy frameworks. Building codes have also been changed to include provisions against overheating in new buildings.

While this is useful, there is still a significant amount of inadequate legacy infrastructure and buildings that have not been fully considered. According to a recent paper in Nature Sustainability, there are around 570,000 homes and other buildings such as hospitals in the UK, which cannot handle the projected 30% increase in cooling demand associated with 2°C of global warming. These buildings should be retrofitted with cooling systems, better ventilation and natural or artificial shading.

Needed: Much more air conditioning. Steve Coyne/Shutterstock

Cooling should also be considered alongside other approaches such as urban planning, introduction of exotic and drought-tolerant species, green infrastructure development and public awareness campaigns. Therefore, there is still much work to be done.

The UK, like many countries, has numerous frameworks and initiatives such as the Heatwave Plan, Green Infrastructure Framework and National Infrastructure Delivery Plans. These are all related to or consider climate change. In theory, national adaptation plans should integrate these into one coherent approach. However, they are not unified, do not take into account dependencies between sectors and issues, and lack adequate targets.

The adaptation is complex, involving numerous parties of varying sizes, from the massive Thames Barrier to a few trees on the road outside the house. It cannot be captured in a single metric. The lack of these targets, adequate indicators and data, is a major barrier to the risk of not knowing whether you are investing in effective adaptation.

Britain could find inspiration elsewhere in Europe. An analysis of adaptation plans for European cities identified Sofia (Bulgaria) and Galway and Dublin (Ireland) as being of the highest quality. In Slovakia, green infrastructure has been developed in the most socially vulnerable areas of the city. Or look at Gujarat, India, where district cooling schemes have reduced air pollution and reliance on air conditioning.

National adaptation plans have improved, but few are actually coordinated at national level, as in Ireland. As a result, there are still trade-offs. For example, relying on air conditioning for cooling creates more emissions and isn’t suitable for everyone.

Much more needs to be done to adapt to climate change and build resilience when severe heat waves, floods and other extreme events occur. But it will require more focus and coordination from national governments to avoid significant and costly consequences.

