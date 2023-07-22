When will Carlos Alcaraz play next? Will he play the US Open? What is his schedule? When will he face Novak Djokovic?





Alcaraz beat Belgium’s David Goffin in singles, then teamed up with Rebeka Masarova in mixed doubles against Goffin and Elise Mertens.

He will soon be put to rest but it won’t be long.

So when will Alcaraz return to action and what is his schedule as he prepares to defend his title at the US Open in New York?

What is the schedule for Alcaraz?

The summer of 2022 has been busy for Alcaraz.

A fortnight after losing in the Wimbledon round of 16, he was playing on clay in Hamburg, where he reached the final. The following week he was runner-up again, this time at Umag, losing to Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is unlikely to return to either event this year as he opts for some well-deserved rest instead.

Alcaraz’s likely return will be at the Canadian Open in Toronto.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was beaten in the second round at the ATP Masters 1000 event last year and therefore has the opportunity to earn ranking points.

The Cincinnati Open, another ATP Masters 1000 event, begins Aug. 13 ahead of the US Open, which kicks off Aug. 28.

Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati in 2022 and won the US Open.

Speaking about his plans at the Hopman Cup, Alcaraz said: My focus is on Toronto. It’s a Masters 1000, a very important tournament.

Like I’ve always said, I come to every tournament thinking I’m going to win it and believing I can win it. Right now I’m focusing on Toronto and Cincinnati.

The main goal is the US Open.

It wouldn’t have been a complete surprise if Alcaraz had withdrawn from the Hopman Cup after their Wimbledon win.

But the 20-year-old stuck to his commitment to play the event, which was played at the start of the season in Australia and is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019.

I will play. I will try to give the best of myself, to have fun on the pitch. I hope people like it, he said before his first game.

I’m a little tired, I’m not going to lie to you. I had a few days off to recover some energy. Today I feel very good.

Will Alcaraz remain world No. 1?

With his victory at Wimbledon, Alcaraz opened an 880-point lead over Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings.

But Djokovic could have the chance to become world No. 1 again this summer.

Alcaraz are set to drop 450 points from their standings over the next few weeks as they won’t return to Hamburg or Umag.

‘Don’t let him down!’ – Watch Alcaraz fumble for the Wimbledon trophy in an interview

He will have the chance to earn points in Toronto where he lost in the second round last year and in Cincinnati where he lost in the quarter-finals in 2022 but will be defending champion at the US Open so has 2,000 points against his name there.

Djokovic has no points to defend until October.

When will Alcaraz play against Djokovic again?

After their thriller at Wimbledon, there will be plenty of anticipation surrounding Djokovic’s fourth bout against Alcaraz this summer.

The first rematch could happen in Cincinnati as Djokovic could miss the Canadian Open.

After Cincinnati, it will be the US Open, where Djokovic will aim for a 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Courts’ all-time record.

I hope we can play the US Open, Djokovic said after Wimbledon.

Why not? I think it’s good for the sport, No. 1 and No. 2 in the world head-to-head in a nearly five-hour, five-set thriller. It couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not?

Alcaraz have won two of their three meetings against Djokovic.

TNT Sports features premium live sports rights previously owned by BT Sport including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE. TNT Sports’ UK streaming home is Discover+, where fans can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/us-open/2023/when-does-carlos-alcaraz-play-next-will-he-play-us-open-what-is-his-schedule-when-will-he-face-novak_sto9711994/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos