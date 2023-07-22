Smoother travel for families across UK borders this summer





More families arriving in the UK this summer will benefit from faster entry into the UK using eGates. This is because the service has been extended to 10 and 11 year olds.

After successful trials at major ports including Gatwick, Stansted and Heathrow airports this spring, from Monday 24 July 2023 more families and eligible visitors can benefit from using eGates as a faster way to cross UK borders during school summer breaks. A recent YouGov survey found that 42% of UK public authorities plan to jet overseas during the summer.

With passenger numbers expected this summer to return to 2019 levels and some ports to exceed that number, border guards expect to see more than 34 million air arrivals through UK passport control over the coming months.

This new eGate change is expected to benefit thousands of households this summer, with more than 400,000 children aged 10-11 expected to use the eGate this year.

Immigration Minister Robert Genrick said:

Starting next week, families with children aged 10 and over can use eGates to enter the UK faster.

This nationwide rollout will make travel easier for passengers and increase security at UK borders.

The UK handles more passengers via eGates than any other country and today’s announcement puts us at the forefront of technology.

The UK is recognized as a global leader in the use of border automation, handling more passengers via eGates than any other country in the world. Along with the eGate capacity increase, we are continuing to expand eVisa, which will introduce an electronic travel authorization (ETA) scheme later this year and improve the customer experience at the border.

A nationwide rollout of eGates expansion for this age group will be implemented at 15 air and rail ports, with currently 293 eGates.

Border Protection is working closely with port operators and airlines to ensure safe and hassle-free travel for all passengers this summer.

Vision Box CEO Miguel Leitmann said:

Vision Box is proud to supply technology that enables the UK Home Office and Border Protection to lead a market widely regarded as the global standard for automated border control.

With more passengers using e-passport gates in the UK than any other country in the world, it’s nice to see passenger usage increasing every year over the past decade.

Working with British Border Services, we have reduced queues for over 70 million passengers annually by facilitating safe and seamless entry into the UK.

