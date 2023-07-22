We want oil prices down, says US Energy Secretary





Volatility still weighs on oil markets, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Saturday, reiterating calls for additional supplies.

Asked to comment on the state of oil markets, she told CNBC’s Sri Jegarajah that “there is no doubt that there is a volatile environment, and… there is a lot of leverage,” a situation the White House is monitoring.

“There is a lot of emotion in these markets and so we are deeply concerned about the trajectories in which things are headed,” the energy secretary added.

Granholm said she expects U.S. oil demand to grow to 12.5 million barrels per day this year and see further gains in 2024.

Despite this, Granholm also called for additional production to help bring prices down.

“We want to see more supply. It becomes dangerous when prices are so high,” she said. “I think the prudent path is to make sure transport is affordable for people, and that of course means making sure the supply is stable.”

Some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies known collectively as OPEC+ are voluntarily cutting production by 1.66 million barrels per day until the end of 2024. Coalition heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia announced further voluntary cuts in July and August, representing 1 million barrels per day of production and 500,000 barrels per day of exports, respectively.

High crude oil prices continue to be a challenge for the Biden administration, and cost reduction remains a priority.

“We want prices to come down. The president is really focused on the impacts on the real people who have to get to work and can’t afford that premium,” Granholm pointed out.

The United States has always championed lower prices at the pump, with the aim of relieving pressure on consumer households and curbing inflation. Washington has repeatedly asked OPEC+ producers to support this effort by increasing production, culminating in a brief quarrel of quarters with Saudi Arabia in October last year.

The United States now faces lower inflation, with the consumer price index posting a 3% year-on-year increase in June.

Renewable energies

Granholm also discussed the importance of transitioning to renewable energy, a key topic at this year’s energy summit.

“China and the United States are the biggest emitters in the world. Their citizens are feeling the effects of these extreme weather events,” Granholm said, adding that the United States wants to “find an oasis” by cooperating with China to deploy clean energy.

“We need to do it all, everywhere, all at once. Deploy, deploy, deploy clean energy. Because if we don’t, our planet is on fire and we need to fix it.”

