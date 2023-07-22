Microsoft-Activision Deal Returns To UK Regulators After Court Drops Appeal





LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) – Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal is back in the hands of British antitrust regulators after an appeals court granted a postponement and the release of reasons why the UK should reconsider blocking a takeover of the US software giant.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched Microsoft’s claim to reconsider on Friday as the US fights for UK approval to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision.

CMA initially blocked the $69 billion deal in April over concerns about its competitive impact in the cloud gaming market, but reopened the file after becoming increasingly isolated among opposing global regulators.

The CMA said it could reach new interim views on the restructured deal in the week beginning August 7th.

Now explaining why the deal should have been approved, Microsoft argued that a binding commitment accepted by the European Union shortly after the UK blocked the deal changed matters, court documents have released.

The software company has made legally binding commitments to European authorities and entered into agreements with NVIDIA, Boosteroid and Ubitus to ensure Activision games can be streamed for 10 years after the merger.

As part of that, a monitoring and enforcement framework will be established, which Microsoft said will mitigate some of the CMA’s concerns.

Microsoft also claimed that the terms of the CMA’s proposed block reached farther than was necessary to address cloud gaming issues, for example covering the Activision Blizzards King unit making mobile device games like Candy Crush Saga.

CMA said it understands that Microsoft thinks the licensing agreement it recently reached with Sony constitutes a significant change in circumstances or special reasons.

The CMA dismissed the US authorities’ decision to re-examine the deal as “inappropriate and unimportant.”

Britain’s Court of Competition Appeal provisionally granted the postponement on Monday following further submissions by the parties. Officially approved on Friday.

Reporting: Sarah Young, Paul Sandle, and Sam Tobin; Compilation by Alistair Smout and Louise Heavens

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/britains-competition-appeal-tribunal-grants-adjournment-microsoft-activision-2023-07-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

