University of Texas president resigns in latest race-related row in US | Political news





The president of Texas A&M University has resigned from her post after a public row over the hiring of a prominent black professor to launch the school’s journalism program.

Friday’s announcement represents the latest twist in what has become a top conservative target in America’s so-called culture wars: race and inclusivity curricula in schools and universities.

Katherine Banks, president of the public University of Texas, said in her resignation letter that the negative press had become a distraction, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Banks had come under fire for her administration’s handling of the hiring of Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor tapped to revive the 70,000-student college journalism program.

McElroys’ hiring was met with opposition due to her work promoting race and diversity programs in newsrooms, although she was not hired in that capacity while in college. The New York Times reported that the opponents included a group of conservative alumni.

Amid the backlash, McElroy told the Texas Tribune that the university’s job offer had changed, though officials initially welcomed his hiring at a preliminary signing ceremony.

What started out as a permanent position has whittled down to a five-year, non-permanent contract, McElroy said. The offer eventually narrowed down to a one-year contract, under which she could be fired at any time.

The final offer, she told the paper, makes it clear they don’t want me there.

Schools faculty outrage soon followed, with the president of the schools faculty senate decrying in a letter to Banks the appearance of outside influence in the hiring and promotion of faculty.

McElroy ultimately chose not to accept the deal.

Last culture war

The imbroglio is emblematic of the charged atmosphere surrounding race and education in the United States, which has become a central issue in Republican-dominated state legislatures across the country.

It comes after Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that dismantles diversity, equity and inclusion programs and training at public universities. This law is expected to come into force in January and has prompted schools to comply.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, 40 bills targeting aspects of these diversity and inclusiveness programs have been introduced in state legislatures so far in 2023. Seven have become law in five states: Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and North Dakota.

Topics related to race and education have also become central issues for many Republican candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In June, several high-profile candidates, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, spoke at the Moms for Liberty conference.

The group, which has grown rapidly in the two years since its founding, aims to transform school curricula that address sexual orientation and gender identity, while opposing some diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Moms for Liberty and many prominent Republicans have also taken aim at how race issues are taught in American education.

The Florida Board of Education on Thursday approved new guidelines for teaching Black American history, stoking outrage.

Advice to schoolboys stated that instruction should include how slaves developed skills that, in some cases, could be applied to personal advantage.

The guidelines also said instructions on racism-fueled massacres should include acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.

Among the events cited were the 1920 Ocoee Massacre in Florida, in which a white mob killed dozens of black people on Election Day, and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob destroyed a massive swath of a wealthy black neighborhood in Oklahoma.

In a tweet, Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr, called the advice abhorrent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/21/texas-university-president-resigns-in-latest-us-race-related-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos