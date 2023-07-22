Taiwan vice president of US transit to test already strained China-US relations





TAIPEI — Taiwanese Vice President William Lai, a frontrunner in January’s presidential elections in the islands, announced this week that he plans to make transit stops in the United States next month on his way to Paraguay, sparking a swift protest from China. Beijing opposes any action that could raise Taiwan’s international profile and has pledged to prevent transit shutdowns.

Analysts say while China is unlikely to succeed, the transit stops are likely to test already strained ties between Beijing and Washington.

“Beijing will try to tie the layover to the high-level engagement between Taiwan and the United States over the past year and they will look for opportunities to portray this as a defiant United States,” Brian Hart, China Power Project fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told VOA.

Details of where Lai might stop in August and what he might do in the US presidential office in Taiwan have yet to be released. Lai will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Paraguay’s newly elected president, Santiago Pena, on August 14.

deep mistrust

The planned stops are not a first for Lai, but this time he is traveling as he is the Democratic Progressive Party’s ruling candidate in January’s vote. Beijing is very skeptical of him because he is a member of the DPP and also because of his position on Taiwan sovereignty. A former doctor turned politician, Lai has previously described himself as a “pragmatic Taiwan independence worker”.

Despite Beijing’s claim that the island is part of its territory, Lai and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen maintain that the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, is already an independent state.

Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations. Beijing took over its seat in 1971. Currently, only 13 countries, including Paraguay, maintain official diplomatic relations with the island.

“Beijing is even more suspicious of Lai than Tsai Ing-wen,” said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. She said Beijing believes US support could encourage Taiwan’s current or future leaders to seek independence.

Like many other countries, the United States has no official ties to Taiwan, but it is the island’s largest international donor.

‘Priority’ to stop the visit

Speaking at the Aspen security conference on Wednesday, Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, said Beijing’s priority was to prevent Lai from visiting the United States and stressed that provocative acts by “Taiwanese separatists” must be contained.

Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing opposes any official interaction between Taiwan and the United States, and the Taiwan issue is the insurmountable red line that cannot be crossed in US-China relations.

“The Chinese are very worried about what might happen and they are warning that their red lines should be taken seriously,” Glaser said.

Despite Beijing’s warnings, both Taipei and Washington have stressed that Lais’ transit stops in the United States are planned based on the principle of “comfort and safety” and that China should not use the stopover to “start a fight”.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sandra Oudkirk, director of Washington’s de facto embassy in Taiwan, said transits by Taiwanese officials to the United States had happened many times before and were routine.

In January last year, Lai transited through the United States on a trip to Honduras. During those stops, he held online meetings with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Tammy Duckworth, and met with members of the Taiwanese community. In April this year, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also made two stops in the United States as part of a trip to Central America.

Another military blockade exercise?

China regards Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory and has long opposed high-level interaction between officials in Taipei and those of other countries. This has not stopped an increasing number of officials, legislators and leaders from visiting Taiwan, and officials from Taipei from visiting other countries.

In response, China has stepped up its military activities around the island. In the past year, Beijing has launched two multi-day blockade-style military drills around Taiwan to protest high-level meetings. One exercise followed a meeting between Speaker Tsai and former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited Taiwan last August and another after meeting current U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California in April.

Glaser said while Beijing’s response will likely be determined by the agenda during Lais’ stops in the United States, the outside world shouldn’t rule out any possible scenarios.

“[Even though] I don’t think Lai will participate in public events, if he gave a speech or said something that is considered provocative by Chinese leaders, it would give them a reason to do something in the military field,” she said.

Still, she said she thinks Beijing should be “very alarmed” by the things Lai has done in order to execute a military response that matches what they did when Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Other analysts added that based on past experience, China has learned that high-profile displays of discontent with the Taiwanese government through military maneuvers or military exercises often backfire, especially during the islands’ election season.

“Since this is a presidential campaign year, if Beijing follows this line of reasoning, they will likely resort to condemnation and perhaps some form of symbolic suspension of dialogue or economic sanctions on certain products,” Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University’s Taiwan Studies Program, told VOA.

He said past experience could convince China that escalating military pressure on Taiwan will only backfire when Taiwanese voters are about to vote for their next president.

Washington Balance

Lais’ planned stopover in the United States comes at a delicate time for Washington. In recent weeks, he has attempted to revive diplomatic engagement with China. Analysts believe that efforts to reduce tensions between the world’s two largest economies could lead the United States to make its engagements with Taiwan less public in the coming months.

“Taiwan and the United States will maintain the same level of exchanges, but Washington’s public rhetoric about Taiwan could be softer,” said Charles Wu, a professor of international relations at National Taiwan Chengchi University.

Rather than scaling back interaction with Taiwan, Wu said he thinks the United States will likely put “guardrails around the interaction” to ensure it doesn’t affect progress in restoring dialogue with China.

