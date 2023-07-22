UFC London UK Start Times, TV Channels, Live Streams & Match Cards





Tom Aspinall is trying to make up for lost time. Considered one of the best MMA fighters to come out of the UK, the UFC heavyweight contender was on the verge of a title challenge until last year’s bout with Curtis Blaze ended in a horrific injury.

Scans revealed damage to his right knee that required surgery, specifically a torn MCL, torn meniscus, and a torn ACL, followed by a long and arduous road to recovery.

Almost exactly 12 months later, Aspinall seems to have adopted a completely different mindset than fans have heard before, taking on Marcin Tybura tonight in the UFC London main event.

Rather than patiently waiting for an opportunity, he spent a lot of time calling Jon Jones while building the fight. That is, go big or go home, as they say. After all, there are obvious risks in a fight, as Aspinall knows better than anyone.

That’s my dream fight, he told reporters at Media Day on Thursday.

My goal moving forward is not just to win, but I want to excite Jon Jones. I want him to look at me and think. [Im a good opponent]. I keep saying it in interviews and such, but now you probably don’t know who I am.

He probably doesn’t. it’s okay. But I want him to see me fight and think in the next few fights. I want him to see and think of me. I have to test myself with this person and be excited that someone like me wants to take on that challenge.

But if you think Aspinall is overlooking Tybura, think again.

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Tybura previously fought for M-1, the M-1 Global Heavyweight Champion and M-1 Grand Prix 2013 Heavyweight Champion.

He does a lot of things well, and he’s won seven of the last eight heavyweight rankings, so I don’t understand why people exclude him, Aspinall said.

That’s a pretty good record if you ask me and he’s very durable. He doesn’t quit, which is pretty rare in the heavyweight division.

Usually, when a heavyweight starts to get a little tired, he starts looking for a way out, but he certainly doesn’t. He has a lot of experience and I took him extremely, extremely seriously.

UFC London odds Aspinall win 2/9 Tybura win 4/1 Draw 80/1

*Odds provided by Oddchecker are correct at the time of posting.

UFC Fight Night Aspinall vs Tybura Date: Saturday 22 July Venue: London O2 Arena Fight Time: Qualifiers start at 6pm, main card scheduled around 8pm UK time TV/Live Stream: TNT Sports, officially replacing BT Sport in the UK. Two Mission Fight Card

Main card:

Heavyweight Tom Aspinal vs Marcin Tiburra Heavyweight Molly McCann vs Julia Stoliarenko Women’s Flyweight Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Philly Featherweight Paul Craig vs Andre Muniz Middleweight Jay Herbert vs Fares Giam Lightweight Leron Murphy vs Josh Culibao Featherweight

Spare Cards:

Davy Grant vs Daniel Marcos Men’s Bantamweight Danny Roberts vs Johnny Parsons Welterweight Mark Diaquiez vs Joel Alvarez Lightweight Mick Paquin vs Jamal Fogg Heavyweight Mahmoud Muradov vs Brian Barbarena Middleweight Ketlen Vieira vs Fani Kianzad Women’s Bantamweight Chris Duncan vs Yanal Ashmouse Lightweight Shauna Bannon vs Bruna Brazil Strawweight Zappel Pilho vs Daniel Barre Z Men’s Flyweight Any Other Business Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11th. According to his manager Audie Attar, Conor McGregor’s UFC return may not happen this year. Paddy Pimblett has admitted that he wants to coach The Ultimate Fighter opposite Ilia Topuria.

