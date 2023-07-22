USA win 3-0 against Vietnam in their first game of the Women’s World Cup





Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the first half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament novices Vietnam on Saturday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the American favourites, who have won four World Cups in total and are contesting an unprecedented treble in this year’s tournament.

Vietnam drew comparisons to Thailand, the team in which the Americans were beaten 3-0 in their 2019 World Cup opener. But Vietnam were surprisingly resilient, kept the game closer than expected and goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh stopped Alex Morgan’s penalty attempt in the first half.

USA striker Sophia Smith No.11 celebrates scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22, 2023. SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan was thrown onto the pitch clutching her calf after trying to bounce back from her missed penalty, but she quickly came back. It was only his second missed penalty for the United States.

Smith, one of 14 Americans to play in her first-ever World Cup, showed why she was named both American Soccer Player of the Year and National Women’s Soccer League MVP last year with her two first-half goals.

Smith netted a pass from captain Lindsey Horan in the 14th minute. Smith and Horan celebrated with a choreographed handshake after the goal. She scored again in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0 before the break. USA was first flagged offside before a video review confirmed the goal.

Team USA was infused with young talent, including Smith and Trinity Rodman, after settling for a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the veterans, Megan Rapinoe, 38, made her 200th international appearance against Vietnam.

Rapinoe, who scored in the World Cup final in France and was named the tournament’s best player, did not start. She announced before the team left for New Zealand that it would be her last World Cup and that she would retire from her professional squad at the end of the season.

Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle, both limited by injuries heading into the tournament, both came on in the 63rd minute. Rapinoe sported bright blue hair.

The team’s youngest player, Alyssa Thompson, 18, was also a second-half substitute.

Horan scored into a wide-open net from a pass from Smith, which was rushed in by the goalkeeper and skillfully returned the ball to him. Horan, who recently got engaged, kissed her ring in celebration.

There was early drama when Rodman, the daughter of former NBA great Dennis Rodman and one of the young newcomers to the team, appeared injured after falling hard on her back when tackled by defender Tran Thi Thu. Rapinoe warmed up on the sidelines and a stretcher was brought onto the pitch, but Rodman got up and returned to the game moments later.

Saturday’s game was the first meeting between the United States and Vietnam. The Vietnamese lost two pre-tournament exhibition matches and lost 9-0 to Spain in a behind-closed-doors tune-up match in Auckland last Friday.

Also in Group E are the Netherlands and Portugal, who meet in Dunedin on Sunday. Portugal are also making their first World Cup appearance.

The group plays all its matches in New Zealand, which co-hosts the tournament with Australia. The United States take on the Netherlands in a 2019 final rematch on Thursday in Wellington.

If USA top the group, the team will travel to Sydney for the Round of 16.

Back home in the States, a sign was erected on the North Lawn of the White House that read “Go Team USA! We’re all behind you.”

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-national-team-defeats-vietnam-womens-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos