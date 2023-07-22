Leon Black pays settlement in US Virgin Islands to avoid Epstein lawsuit





July 21 (Reuters) – Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) co-founder Leon Black has paid $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to avoid legal action related to a sex trafficking investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The Times obtained a copy of the settlement agreement from the Virgin Islands government through a public records request. The settlement was reached in January.

A spokesperson for Black confirmed in a statement emailed to Reuters that Black had settled with the Virgin Islands, noting there was no suggestion in the settlement “that Mr. Black knew of or participated in any wrongdoing.”

The spokesperson went on to say that, as previously known, Black had paid Epstein for “legitimate financial advisory services” and that Black had “resolved potential (Virgin Islands) claims arising from unintended consequences of those payments.”

The Word of Black settlement follows a request earlier this month from the Virgin Islands that JPMorgan Chase pay at least $190 million, and possibly more, to resolve its lawsuit accusing America’s largest bank of ignoring the sex trafficking of late disgraced financier Epstein. The bank denied knowledge of abuse by Epstein, who was a client from 1998 to 2013.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In May, a New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Black, 71, of defaming a woman by falsely claiming she tried to extort him after she accused him of rape, which he denied.

Black still faces a lawsuit from another woman, Cheri Pierson, who accused him of raping her two decades ago at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. Black has denied any wrongdoing.

Black is worth $10.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine. He left Apollo in 2021.

