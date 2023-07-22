Without much offense, Vietnam play hard against USA in Women’s World Cup debut





AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Bruised, bandaged and lame, the Vietnamese still managed to leave the pitch smiling.

Going into their World Cup opener on Saturday against the United States, Vietnam were expected to suffer a similar defeat to the Thailand 2019 team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open this tournament.

After all, the top-seeded USA have won four World Cup titles and Vietnam were making their tournament debut. But in a game where Vietnam failed to shoot, their defensive intensity kept them in the game.

Sophia Smith is one of 14 players on the U.S. national team playing in their first Women’s World Cup.

Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the first half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament novices Vietnam on Saturday.

Savannah DeMelo made her first international start for the United States national team on Saturday when she started in midfield against Vietnam in the opener of the USA Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoes’ final run on the world stage begins on Saturday when the United States opens its quest to claim an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title.

Final score: USA 3, Vietnam 0.

I think Vietnam’s goal is to frustrate us, to keep us from breaking them, USA striker Alex Morgan said after the match. I think there were ebbs and flows of the game which were frustrating at times, but I think at the end of the day we just have to capitalize on the chances we get.

The Vietnamese were tough in the tackles, USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski said, but the Americans didn’t make it easy either.

The United States topped the stat sheet, beating Vietnam 27-0, but only eight American attempts were on target despite 24 attempts inside the penalty area, including Morgans missing the penalty in the first half.

This may have been the best time in Vietnam.

In the 44th minute, Morgan went up to the penalty spot as USA trailed just 1-0. Morgan was aiming for the bottom left corner but was denied by Vietnam keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

The rebound attempt spread, sending the Vietnamese players into a frenzy as they invaded Tran in celebration.

I wouldn’t say I expected more goals, but with the way we played and the chances we created, I definitely wanted to see more goals and I thought we deserved to score more goals, Andonovski said.

For many American players, the match was their World Cup debut, including player of the match Sophia Smith. It was also the first time the United States starting XI had played together at the same time.

I mean I expected it and I’m happy with the way they played. They met my expectations, Andonovski said. Now I also believe that going into the second game they will go a little more encouraged, less noise, no stress.

Zach Allen is a student at the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

