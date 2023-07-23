US-China cultural exchanges at low point after tensions and Covid, data shows | China





Cultural ties between the United States and China are at an all-time low after several years of decline, according to the Guardian’s analysis of official figures.

The Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, coupled with the continuing trade war between the two countries, is diluting cultural exchanges, affecting attendance, students and even the world of literature.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, cultural exchange between the United States and China increased. Since then, tensions between the two countries that rose under Donald Trump and continued under Joe Biden have reversed those trends.

Here, the Guardian examines the cultural effects of political and economic antagonism between the superpowers.

To study abroad

A Western education has long been valued by wealthy Chinese. Figures show the number of Chinese students studying in the United States exploded under the Obama administration, from 98,235 in the 2008-09 academic year to 350,755 in 2016-17. But the rapid increases seen under Obama tapered off during Trump’s time in the White House. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the first decline in the workforce since 2003-04.

A similar pattern was observed in reverse. The number of American students choosing to study abroad in China increased dramatically in the early 2000s, before peaking in 2012. Since then, student exchanges have plummeted with the pandemic, resulting in a massive drop from 11,639 American students in China in 2018-19 to just 382 in 2020-21.

Journalism

In recent years, journalistic relations between the United States and China have hit new lows, with tit-for-tat deportations and visa changes making life difficult for foreign correspondents from both countries.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said 56% of foreign bureaus noted delays in receiving J-1 visas for their correspondents in 2022, and Chinese authorities often used Covid-19 as a pretext to deny access to foreign journalists. About 38% of journalists surveyed had Chinese sources who had in some way been harassed or called for questioning, up from 25% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the number of US journalist visas issued to Chinese citizens, including their family members, hit an all-time high in 2021, when only two were issued (non-essential visa services were disrupted by the pandemic). In 2015, a record number of 1,041 were issued, but the number has steadily declined since then as relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

In 2020, the US State Department required Chinese media outlets to register as overseas missions and also announced that it was reducing the number of journalists allowed to work in US offices of major Chinese media outlets from 160 to 100. In November 2021, the two countries agreed to ease restrictions on journalists, but only 16 were issued in fiscal year 2022.

Cinema and literature

The cooling of US-China relations has even encompassed literature. Figures from the University of Rochesters Translation Database show that the annual number of Chinese fiction and poetry publications translated and published in the United States has steadily declined since 2017.

A Guardian analysis of US-tagged books on the Douban website, a Chinese equivalent of IMDb and Goodreads, shows a similar pattern in reverse. There were 267 American books on the site published in 2017 which fell to 146 in 2022.

Hollywood’s influence has also faded in China. While Chinese-produced films have never been more popular in the United States, Hollywood has historically made up a large portion of China’s box office revenue.

In recent years, this calculation has changed, with films produced in the country accounting for 85% of the Chinese market in 2022, compared to less than 50% ten years earlier.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic caused global travel to collapse and China has had strong restrictions in place longer than any other country. Figures from the I-94 arrivals program, however, show a decline in the number of Chinese tourists to the United States even before the pandemic hit.

Figures for the first five months of 2023 after China reopened its borders show arrivals are increasing, but still well below pre-pandemic levels. Only 87,600 Chinese nationals arrived in May this year, compared to 255,000 in May 2019.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization releases separate figures on the number of American tourists to China, which show rising numbers until 2018, when the numbers began to decline.

