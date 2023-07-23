An FBI analyst improperly searched surveillance data to find the name of a US senator





Congress must decide by the end of the year how and whether to expand the surveillance program. Among the changes lawmakers are now considering are new limits on how the FBI can search for American people swept up in the program. The inappropriate search revealed by ODNI on Friday could further cloud this debate.

According to the recently declassified court document, in June 2022, an FBI analyst conducted four searches of information gathered under the warrantless surveillance program using the surnames of a U.S. senator and a state senator. In both cases, the analyst had information showing that the two lawmakers were targeted by a foreign intelligence service.

A senior FBI official pointed out that none of these people were being monitored and that the FBI had not gathered any information about them in response to the search. The analyst performed an unapproved search of our databases to retrieve any information previously legally collected, the official added.

But the database searches nonetheless violated FBI policy on several fronts, according to the court document.

The analyst in question, whom the court did not name, did not obtain the prior deputy director approval required for searches using sensitive query terms, such as the names of public officials or candidates. More generally, the analysts’ searches did not fully meet the FBI’s search standards that it considers when determining whether a search is likely to recover foreign intelligence information or evidence of a crime, the court found.

The senior FBI official, in a press call Friday afternoon after the advisory was released, said that while the searches met two of the three elements, the FBI notably considers it had a factual basis to believe that the search was reasonably likely to retrieve this information, it did not meet a third element requiring that a search also be reasonably suited to do so without unnecessarily recovering other data collected by surveillance.

The senior FBI official added that if the analysts’ requests had been sent for pre-approval in accordance with policy, they would not have been approved.

The court document does not reveal the identity of the US senator whose name has been sought. When asked if it was a current US senator, the senior FBI official told reporters the individual in question was in office in June 2022 when the analyst search was conducted. (Seven senators have left Congress since then.)

The FBI discussed the search with the U.S. senator but did not directly disclose the breach to the state senator, the office official said.

Additionally, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court notice released on Friday found that the FBI conducted an improper search for a state judge via that person’s Social Security number in the surveillance database, which took place in October.

It’s also not the first time the court has revealed that an FBI analyst improperly sought surveillance data without a warrant for a member of Congress.

A footnote in a recently declassified report on the surveillance program’s use of authority between December 2019 and May 2020 indicates that an FBI intelligence analyst queried surveillance databases using only the name of a member of the US House. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), who is currently leading House Intelligence Committee discussions on reforming the program, later said he believed he was the lawmaker in question.

Since 2021, the FBI and the Department of Justice have worked to impose new guidelines and internal reforms aimed at preventing misuse of the surveillance tool. For example, the tone of the April order is significantly different from a 2021 supervisory court order also declassified by the ODNI on Friday.

In that 2021 order, the court calls problems with the FBI’s surveillance program substantial and ongoing. He adds that failure to correct these issues would undermine, among other things, the court’s ability to conclude that the FBI’s surveillance procedures comply with legal requirements and the Fourth Amendment.

By comparison, in the April order, the surveillance court noted recent indications that the FBI is improving its implementation of Section 702 interrogation requirements. (Section 702 is the statutory provision of the Surveillance Act that created the program.)

Among the FBI reforms noted by the court: requiring additional documentation of research compliance; change internal search parameters; requiring additional approval for batch queries, additional mandatory and annual training, and additional search review. FBI Director Christopher Wray has also touted the creation of an internal audit office that he says focuses specifically on warrantless surveillance.

Wray sent a separate letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Friday, touting the reforms, as well as how the program is being used against an array of national security threats, as he argued for reauthorization.

We are committed to accountability and look forward to discussing with members how these reforms can be enshrined in the reauthorization of Section 702. We also welcome discussing additional reforms with Congress and evaluating how these reforms can be implemented without diminishing the vital intelligence value of Section 702, Wray wrote in the letter.

