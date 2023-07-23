The United States is in no hurry to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles





The Biden administration is holding firm, for now at least, on its refusal to send long-range army missiles to Ukraine despite mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers and pleas from the Kyiv government, according to U.S. officials.

Disappointment with Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces and a new equivocal tone from President Biden have led to widespread speculation that the missiles will soon follow the path taken by other US weapons systems that were first denied but ultimately approved during the 17-month war.

In late May, Biden appeared to modify his firm denial of the possibility of ATACMS, the military’s tactical missile system, saying for the first time that it was still in play. Two weeks later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and Biden had discussed the missiles at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, but no decision had been made.

But U.S. defense and administration officials familiar with the matter said that despite what has been called a growing public perception of some kind of slow, gravitational pull toward approval, there has been no change in U.S. policy and no substantive discussion of the issue for months. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to address the sensitive subject.

The Pentagon believes Kiev has more pressing needs than ATACMS, and fears that sending enough of them to Ukraine to make a difference on the battlefield could seriously undermine US preparedness for other possible conflicts.

The number of ATACMSs in US stockpiles is fixed, awaiting replacement by the longer-range, next-generation Precision Strike missile, called Prism, for PrSM, which is expected to enter service by the end of this year, officials said. Lockheed Martin still manufactures 500 ATACMS each year, but all of this production is intended for sale to other countries.

Ukraine said ATACMS, with a range of 190 miles, is essential for destroying command posts and logistics areas far behind Russian front lines.

Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to conduct an offensive mission but also to carry out a defensive operation, Zelensky said at a July 7 press conference in Prague.

ATACMS would allow Ukrainian forces to target the furthest regions of Russian-occupied Crimea from their own current front lines, including the 12-mile Kerch Bridge and Russia’s Sevastopol naval base.

Asked Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum what tops the list of Ukraine’s security needs, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s presidential office, said: My answer will be very simple. At this point, it is very clear and understandable. We need and expect decisions on ATACMS.

kyiv requested hundreds of missiles.

Ukraine appealed to its supporters in Congress, many of whom traveled to Kyiv or met elsewhere with Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials, and U.S. lawmakers increasingly called on the Biden administration to approve the missile transfer.

Last month, the House Armed Services Committee included funds to send ATACMS to Ukraine in its proposed defense budget, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed a bipartisan resolution calling on the United States to immediately supply the missiles.

There’s no reason to give Ukraine just enough to bleed but not enough to win, said committee chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.). If you were helping them, go ahead or get out. The resolution was supported by the Committees Chief Democrat, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (NY).

At the beginning of the month, the senses. James E. Risch (Idaho) and Roger Wicker (Miss.), the top Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, respectively joined McCaul in a statement that the transfer of ATACMS, along with cluster munitions and F-16 aircraft, were critical to Ukraine’s success.

Since last year, the administration has cited several reasons for holding back. The denial was initially centered on fears that Ukraine could fire long-range missiles into Russian territory, escalating the conflict into a US-Russian confrontation. Even the supply of arms, Moscow said publicly, would cross a red line.

Whatever the threats from Moscow, those concerns seem to have diminished. The Biden administration has said it is satisfied with public statements and written promises from Kyiv not to use US-supplied weapons to target Russians across the border. Although officials privately acknowledge that there have been some shortcomings, Ukraine is said to have largely delivered on those promises.

Britain and France recently provided cruise missiles with a range of around 140 miles, almost three times what was previously available to Ukraine, but about 50 miles from the range of ATACMS after coordinating their decisions with the United States.

We are confident that these weapons will be used by Ukraine in accordance with agreements not to attack Russian soil, a senior European official said.

The recent arrival of Britain’s Storm Shadow and France’s SCALP missiles means Ukraine has even less need for ATACMS, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, said earlier this month at the same Aspen panel Yermak appeared on.

The issue is no longer their ability to strike deep into Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, Kahl said. They have this ability. They do now. Russian command and control, their logistics, have been thoroughly disrupted.

The problem isn’t a hundred miles away, it’s a mile ahead of them with the minefields the Russians have laid, along with rows of trenches and tank traps, in defensive lines along the 600-mile front line, Kahl said.

Minefields are the main cause of delay in the Ukrainian offensive, according to General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Right away, [the Ukrainians] preserve their combat power and they slowly, deliberately and steadily push their way through all these minefields. And it’s a tough fight. It’s a very tough fight, Milley said after Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the group of more than 50 Ukrainian international donors.

The various war games that were done in advance predicted certain levels in advance and it slowed down, he said. For what? Because that’s the difference between war on paper and real war. These are real people in real machines out there clearing real minefields and they are really dying.

Not only would ATACMS be a game-changer in Ukraine, the administration said, but it would also limit the use of HIMARS or GMLRS, a defense official said, referring to the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, it is capable of firing six at a time with a range of nearly 50 miles. ATACMS are also taken from HIMARS, but only one at a time.

There is a very limited number [of ATACMS] available for export, and for longer ranges than the GMLR can reach, the Ukrainians received Storm Shadows and SCALPS, the defense official said. This fall or winter, Ukraine will also receive the US GLSDB, or Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs, with a range of 93 miles and the ability to fire on a 360 degree trajectory.

ATACMS are guided missiles weighing nearly two tons. Each is 13 feet long, 2 feet in diameter, and costs nearly $1.5 million. First designed in the 1980s, they saw combat use by the military in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The Ukrainians believe the ground-launched missiles would provide a capability beyond cruise missiles, which are launched from aircraft.

The limited number of ATACMS is the US military’s most pressing concern. While the exact number in the US arsenal is classified, Lockheed Martin has only made about 4,000 since production began, many of which are used by the US military in combat, exercises and periodic testing.

Meanwhile, nearly 900 have been sold to allies and partners overseas over the past decade, including 211 since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to the State Department’s list of foreign military sales. They have gone to NATO allies, Persian Gulf countries and as far away as Taiwan and Australia, usually in conjunction with the sale of HIMARS. The administration informed Congress in April of the pending sale of 40 of the missiles to Morocco.

To meet these foreign and future orders, the Army has signed at least three contracts with Lockheed Martin since 2018, totaling about $1 billion, for the ongoing manufacture of ATACMS, which are currently in full production at a rate of about 500 a year at Lockheed Martins plant in Camden, Ark., according to a company spokesperson, who declined to be named. All are intended for sale abroad.

Alex Horton contributed to this report.

