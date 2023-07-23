Women’s World Cup: USA beat Vietnam, 3-0, but can’t capitalize on many more chances





For more than an hour, the United States fired high and brushed them aside. He skied them over the crossbar and curled them away from each post. Every once in a while, the Vietnam keeper would hit one.

Three of the shots went into the Vietnam net, however, and at the World Cup, that’s all that matters. Sophia Smith, a 22-year-old striker making her World Cup debut, secured the first two and prepared the third for Lindsey Horan, a veteran midfielder who was handed the captain’s armband just weeks ago.

But there could have been more, and the Americans knew that as well as anyone. Alex Morgan failed to convert a penalty in the first half. Rose Lavelle hit the crossbar late in the second period. Horan admitted she could have scored maybe three or four more.

A World Cup isn’t always perfect or pretty, Smith said wisely, even if it’s his first. But I think we could definitely save ourselves a few more chances.

Those odds that the United States had 27 shots in total was perhaps the best evidence of what could have been a day that will be remembered more for goals that nearly got scored than those that did.

Sharpness, efficiency, ruthlessness: these are the discussions of tomorrow. On a chilly afternoon in Auckland, the main takeaway for the United States was that they opened this World Cup as they left the last one: with a win.

Obviously we came here to win the game, USA coach Vlatko Andonovski said, and we did.

Like the United States, Vietnam surely knew that things could have gone much worse. During a pre-match press conference at Eden Park on the eve of the match, a Vietnamese journalist took the microphone, introduced himself and asked about a certain 2019 World Cup game.

What do you expect from the Vietnam team tomorrow? he asked Andonovski. Are you going to crush us like against Thailand four years ago?

It was, in all honesty, a fair question. Every football fan, every player, every coach knows what happened in a shark-vs-minnow-like place: USA clinched a 13-0 win over an overmatched Thai side in a game that went from respect to awe to backlash in a surprisingly uncompetitive 90 minutes. The fear was that against Vietnam, a team playing in their first World Cup, the United States would land a replay.

Andonovski didn’t take the bait before the match. He spoke graciously of respect and admitted: They will fight and make it as difficult for us as possible. Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung promised a battle, saying his team came to fight, not just jog.

But even if Andonovski couldn’t tell, another 13-0 result would have pleased him. In a group stage where goal difference can be important, the more goals the better.

As chance after chance was wasted, he decided to try and focus on the positives: a rebuilt defense anchored by Julie Ertz, reinstated as centre-back; strong early performances from Smith, Trinity Rodman, Andi Sullivan and Savannah DeMelo; final minutes for Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe who confirmed their injuries may be behind them. The chances, Andonovski suggested, made him confident the goals would eventually come.

I wouldn’t say I expected more goals, he said. But with the way we played and the chances we created, I definitely wanted to see more goals. And I thought we deserved to score more goals.

Maybe those goals are coming. Perhaps they will arrive in the games against the Netherlands and Portugal, the Americans’ next two opponents in Group E. Perhaps Smith, who already looks like a candidate to be the star of the tournaments, will be even sharper next time around.

And maybe America will look back on a win that could have been bigger and be glad that, for one day, it was just big enough.

