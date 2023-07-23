USS Canberra: United States commissions first Navy warship in foreign port





SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) – The United States commissioned a warship in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, the first time a U.S. Navy vessel entered active service in a foreign port, as the two close allies strengthen military ties in response to China’s regional expansion.

The Independence-class littoral combat ship – named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting US Navy landings on Guadalcanal in 1942 – was commissioned in a ceremony at an Australian naval base in Sydney Harbour, officially joining the active US Navy fleet.

“Australians can be proud that this vessel, designed in Western Australia by local industry and named after HMAS Canberra, is commissioned here for the first time in US Navy history,” Australian Defense Minister Marles said in a statement.

The commissioning of the US vessel in Australian waters reflects “our shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order”, he added.

The ceremony comes amid biennial Talisman Saber military exercises between the United States and Australia, seen as a show of strength and unity as China increasingly asserts its power in the Indo-Pacific.

The exercises, which are taking place in various locations across Australia for two weeks, include land and air combat simulations, as well as amphibious landings.

In addition to Australia and the United States, forces from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Korea, Tonga and Great Britain are participating.

As part of the war games, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) launched a surface-to-ship missile off the east coast of Australia on Saturday at Jervis Bay, about 195 km (121 miles) south of Sydney.

Australia’s Ministry of Defense said the exercise “marks the first time the JGSDF has tested the capability in Australia”.

Germany is participating for the first time with 210 paratroopers and marines, as the European nation strengthens its presence in the region.

Under Project AUKUS announced in March, the United States and Britain agreed to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

Before that, in the early 2030s, the United States is expected to sell Australia three Virginia-class nuclear submarines, with an option for Australia to buy two more.

Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates

