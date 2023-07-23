Jill Biden to visit Paris to commemorate US return to UNESCO after Trump exit





CN—

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Paris next week to celebrate the United States’ return to UNESCO, according to senior administration officials, in a visit that will highlight the national security imperative of American involvement in such coalitions and underscore the role of American leadership in the world.

President Joe Biden is deploying the first lady, a high-profile surrogate, to commemorate the occasion that overturns a Trump-era decision as he seeks to reassure allies the Americas supports and signal that the White House has reaffirmed its commitment to the organization.

The United States withdrew from UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization under the Trump administration, with the State Department at the time citing anti-Israel bias and increased dues due to the international body. The organization promotes cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture and communication, and also designates World Heritage sites.

Then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, now a GOP presidential candidate, said at the time that the organization’s extreme politicization had become a chronic embarrassment.

Dr. Biden, a senior administration official said, will attend and deliver remarks at a UNESCO flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday and greet UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

A second senior Biden administration official heralded the decision to join the organization as an important step that truly signifies the return of our leadership to vital international space.

When we don’t show up in these organizations, other countries will fill the void. And at a time of growing geopolitical competition, competitors are working hard at the UN to shape the global agenda, the second senior official said, adding, “If we’re not in the room, we can’t back down.”

The absence of the United States from UNESCO, the official said, has harmed our interests since the decision to withdraw in 2017, noting that the organization has also carried out much-needed reforms.

A third senior official noted that having the United States at the UNESCO table would give the administration influence over international standards and a shared global understanding on issues such as the protection of world heritage, the ethics of emerging technologies, press freedom and education. New top U.S. priorities for the group, the official said, include investments in Holocaust education, cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine, safety of journalists and Africa-focused STEM education for women and girls, and artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration is committed to playing a leadership role in multilateral forums where our interests, security, and prosperity can be protected and promoted. UNESCO is precisely one of those places where we believe the benefits of engagement are well worth the investment, said the third official.

President Biden has often sought to let US allies know following the presidency of his America First predecessors that the United States will reassert a leading role in what he presents as the battle between democracy and autocracy. Of course, former President Donald Trump is currently leading the GOP primary polls, posing serious questions ahead for the future of critical US alliances after the 2024 presidential election.

The first lady is expected to leave Washington for Paris Sunday evening and arrive Monday morning. She will meet Ms. Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, on Monday. Dr. Biden will also visit Mont Saint Michel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and pay respects to American servicemen who fell during World War II at the Brittany American Cemetery in Normandy during his trip abroad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/22/politics/jill-biden-paris-unesco/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos