US revokes lithium exploration clearance next to Nevada National Wildlife Refuge





But before a Las Vegas judge could rule on the request, the Bureau of Land Management informed Rover Metals on Wednesday that its earlier acceptance of the company’s notice of its intention to proceed was in error.

The agency has concluded that the proposed operations are likely to cause disruption of localized groundwater that supplies connected surface water associated with threatened and endangered species in local springs, said Angelita Bulletts, district manager of the Southern District of Nevada offices.

BLM rescinds the acknowledgment of the notice issued on April 6 (because) the operator cannot prevent unnecessary or undue degradation based on the case before it, it wrote in the formal notice on Wednesday.

Conservationists said the inversion provides at least temporary respite for the lush Mojave Desert oasis that is home to 25 species of fish, plants, insects and snails found nowhere else on Earth, one of the highest concentrations of endemic species in North America in one of the hottest and driest places on earth.

This is a remarkable victory for our community here in the Amargosa Basin,” said Mason Voehl, Executive Director of Amargosa Conservancys. Mining does not belong to our beloved Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

Rover Metals did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company announced in April that it had received an exploration drill permit from the bureau for its planned Lets Go Lithium project on 6,000 acres of federal land near the California-Nevada line and Death Valley National Park.

The company argued that a formal environmental review was not required under the National Environmental Policy Act at this stage of the work.

But the Center for Biological Diversity said in a letter to the office in May that the planned project within 2,000 feet of the refuge was subject to review even at the exploratory stage due to the presence of protected species, including the endangered Devils Hole pupfish.

He argued that the company must submit a formal operating plan so the bureau can determine whether it is complying with the law in consultation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency said Wednesday it agreed.

Patrick Donnelly, director of the Great Basin at the center, said he was relieved that the combination of the lawsuit and overwhelming public opposition forced federal officials to cancel pauses on that project just days before drilling began.

We need lithium for our transition to renewable energy, but this episode sends a loud and clear message that some places are just too special to be drilled, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/22/lithium-exploration-wildlife-refuge-nevada-00107710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos