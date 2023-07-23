In climate red zone, the United States and the EU are considering urgent interventions





Brown skies over Europe and North America caused by wildfires in Canada and record “warm” North Atlantic seas are signs that we have reached a new level of climate risk – one that threatens the well-being of almost everyone on Earth. Threats described in stark terms by the United Nations and by science and foreign affairs experts were underscored by global average surface temperatures briefly exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, a heightened danger threshold, in early June.

In this context, the European Union and the United States have recently published official publications on the need for research on climate interventions that can rapidly reduce global warming. This does not change emission reduction imperatives and commitments, but governments are recognizing that assessing options for improving climate security is now too important to ignore.

The EU and US publications both highlight the approach scientists have identified as the most promising way to rapidly reduce substantial global warming, by increasing the reflection of sunlight from clouds and particles in the atmosphere, or solar radiation modification (SRM). SRM is based on a natural process that is also caused by pollution particles that act as a reflective shield. As famed climatologist Jim Hansen and others have recently pointed out, the climate could warm rapidly as we eliminate pollution and lose that shield.

In recent years, scientists have begun to research whether there might be cleaner and safer ways to produce the same effect. Such research is essential to determine whether SRM could improve the climate security of people and natural systems during the world’s transition to a sustainable future. Earlier this year, more than 100 scientists from around the world signed an open letter calling for research into SRMs.

Since greenhouse gases are slowly leaving the atmosphere, the climate is projected to continue warming until 2050 under all emissions scenarios. The risks of this warming are shared by all of us, but pose the greatest threat to the world’s most vulnerable people, including predicted death, displacement and economic disruption for billions of people around the world. This creates a moral imperative to research and evaluate, in an open and responsible way, promising options to reduce the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The EU and US publications are the highest acknowledgment to date by governments of the need for scientific research on MIS. They follow two landmark United Nations reports: the United Nations 2022 Ozone Layer Depletion Science Assessment, which called GSR the only known method to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees of global warming, and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) One Atmosphere Report of 2023, which recommends an international scientific assessment process and global research cooperation on GSR.

The international significance of the EU and US engagement is profound. The US and EU provide the majority of global climate data and science. They support open international cooperation in climate research. They have the supercomputing, satellites and other advanced capabilities needed for climate research. Research programs in the US and EU could generate valuable open information for evaluation by stakeholders around the world, especially for countries facing the most devastating climate impacts.

It is hard to see that the natural process underlying both SRM and pollution-based cooling – the influence of particles (aerosols) on the atmosphere and climate – is one of the most important and oldest areas of uncertainty in climate science. Generating the necessary information requires advances in basic climate science. And quickly. Unfortunately, unlike energy and other mitigation research, climate research has been an area of ​​investment in decline (in real terms) for decades. Within this framework, atmospheric research and observation are even more neglected.

US and European publications do not specify funding levels, but SilverLining, of which I am the executive director, has published a report with funding recommendations for US research to provide a sound scientific assessment of near-term climate risk and SRM. An increase of $2.6 billion per year over five years ($13 billion in total) for US research, commensurate funding in the EU and support for research in developing countries could provide the resources needed for the world to assess climate action together. Making progress as the cogs of government begin to turn may require support from philanthropists.

For climate science, these are big investments. Compared to the cost of disasters or defense, they are small. Given their potential to reduce economic ruin, ecosystem devastation and human suffering, these investments could be among the most profitable we can make.

The rising smoke and warm seas remind us that we are now in the red zone of the most complex and consequential challenge humanity has ever faced. We need a concerted effort to responsibly research climate interventions so that the world can make effective decisions about them together. Nothing less than the safety of life on earth is at stake.

Kelly Wanser is the executive director of SilverLining, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring society has information and options to address near-term climate risks.

