Smith scores a brace to propel American champions past Vietnam





Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, New Zealand; USA striker Sophia Smith (11) flicks the ball past Vietnam striker Huynh Nhu (9) in the second half of a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match at Eden Park.

AUCKLAND, July 22 (Reuters) – Sophia Smith scored a first-half brace on her Women’s World Cup debut as the United States secured their bid for a third consecutive title with a comfortable start with a 3-0 win over Vietnam at Eden Park on Saturday.

The four-time champions put their faith in the next generation this year and were rewarded with a stunning performance from the 22-year-old striker, who also provided the assist for co-captain Lindsey Horan’s second-half goal.

Vietnam barely made it past the final third on their World Cup debut, but goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh dove to her right to save Alex Morgan’s first-half penalty in one of many good chances the Americans repelled.

“I think we played a good game,” USA coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t taken advantage of all the opportunities – great opportunities – that we have created.”

Smith netted his first goal in the 14th minute from a fine shot by Morgan and fired his second from close range in stoppage time late in the half, the strike initially ruled out for offside but upheld after a VAR review.

Horan, who assumed the captaincy this year, made amends for an earlier failure when she got on the scoresheet in the 77th minute after Smith drove the ball back into the center of the box after beating a defender down the right flank.

The Americans dominated possession with eight shots on target, while underdogs Vietnam fought hard but failed to get a single shot on goal in the 90 minutes.

“We tried to be more tactical, more skilful,” Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung told reporters through an interpreter.

“In terms of spirit, we are very satisfied here today.”

The strong American presence in the crowd of 41,107 roared with delight as Megan Rapinoe, who plans to retire at the end of this year, took the field in the second half but the 38-year-old missed a golden opportunity in the 70th minute.

Substitute midfielder Rose Lavelle was also frustrated when an 85th-minute shot ricocheted off the crossbar and another chance went over the net in second-half stoppage time.

The United States will face the Netherlands on Thursday in their second Group E game, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, while Vietnam next face Portugal.

“The first is in the books and the attention immediately shifts to game two,” Andonovski said.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Auckland; edited by Robert Birsel

