North Korea fires cruise missiles at sea but remains silent on detained US soldier





SEOUL, South Korea North Korea fired multiple rounds of cruise missiles early Saturday, the South Korean military said, as the secretive communist state remained silent about the fate of a US soldier it arrested.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the launches were fired into the Yellow Sea from 4 a.m. Saturday (3 p.m. Friday ET). He did not say how many missiles were fired or how far they flew.

Intelligence officers from South Korea and the United States are being scrutinized for more information, according to the statement.

People watch a news broadcast about North Korea’s missile launch at the train station in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2023. Ahn Young-joon/AP

The shooting came after a US soldier, Pvt. Travis King, 2nd Class, 23, crossed the border during a tour of the Joint Security Area, a UN-administered location between North and South, on Tuesday.

North Korea has so far remained silent on King’s status.

Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday that the United States had been in contact with Sweden, through which Washington has embassy-level relations with North Korea, for information on Kings’ whereabouts and well-being, but had not received a response.

Before fleeing to the North, King had spent 48 days in a prison in Cheonan, a city about 80 km south of the South Korean capital, Seoul, after failing to pay a $4,000 fine on charges of damaging public property.

However, Saturday’s missile barrage, which appeared to be a protest against Tuesday’s deployment of a US nuclear submarine to South Korea, comes at a critical point in relations between North Korea and its US-allied neighbors.

On Thursday, while keeping quiet about King, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam issued a veiled threat suggesting the docking of the USS Kentucky could be grounds for a nuclear attack by the North.

Kentucky’s deployment off Busan was the first visit by a US nuclear submarine since the 1980s, according to South Korea’s Defense Ministry.

The pariah state also fired two missiles from its opposite coast towards Japan on Thursday and last week tested its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost his country’s nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The isolated communist nation has long threatened to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles in self-defense against what it calls active plans by the West to launch an attack on it.

During an April meeting between President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Biden warned that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable and will bring about the end of any regime that takes such a step.

Biden and Yoon are due to meet again at Camp David next month, along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Stella Kim reported from Seoul and Leila Sackur from London.

Stella Kim

Associated Press contributed.

