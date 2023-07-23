US Women’s World Cup opener attracts combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo





LOS ANGELES (AP) The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the United States since last year’s Men’s World Cup final.

It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-speaking audience for a women’s group stage game in the United States.

The Saturday afternoon game in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Friday night, averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second most-watched group stage TV show since Fox began covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said viewership peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.

Molly Gordon is having a great summer, professionally speaking. Her first film, Theater Camp, which she made with some of her best friends, is in theaters.

The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no signs of a quick end.

Striking screenwriters and actors hold rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago on Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to other cities.

Despite starring in hit franchises like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, Zoe Saldaa was too intimidated at first to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheri’s new series Special Ops: Lioness.

The biggest Women’s World Cup group stage broadcast on Fox remains the 2019 USA-Chile game, averaging 5,337,000.

Fox and Nielsen said that was a 99% increase from the United States’ first group stage game four years ago in France against Thailand, which kicked off at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The Spanish language audience of one million on the Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the most watched for a group stage game and was only surpassed by the 2015 and 19 finals. Spanish audiences were also almost double what they were for the Thailand 2019 game.

Telemundo is a division of NBCUniversal of Comcast Corp.

The total viewership also includes 307,831 people who watched on English and Spanish streaming.

USA’s next game is Wednesday night against the Netherlands.

___

More AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/womens-world-cup-fox-telemundo-71d39932ff79b8aead84c2b7dd8393c0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos