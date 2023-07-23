Yellow rain warning issued across North England and Wales on Sunday | england weather





Thunderstorm warnings were issued on Sunday for much of northern England and Wales, possibly disrupting travel and impacting major outdoor events including the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the region could see 20-30mm of rain, while up to 50-70mm could be seen in the higher elevations as wet weather continued throughout the weekend.

Heavy rainfall occurs in Wales and western England.

The Ashes and Open Championship golf tournaments in Merseyside and Manchester respectively were affected by showers throughout the day.

Severe weather in the UK is due to the location of the jet stream, which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe are experiencing heat waves.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said Saturday: Streams of rain that have now fallen from Northern Ireland to Wales and parts of central and southern England, such as Oxfordshire and Hampshire, will continue to push north through the night.

By tomorrow morning it will stop across central England in Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of northern Wales.

Particularly in England and Wales, the Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the area, as they mostly stay there for a significant amount of Sunday.

We had a relatively wet Saturday, so making up for the rain expected to be fairly constant throughout Sunday is likely to disrupt some travel disruptions and any outdoor events held there.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued 12 flood warnings for the UK as the Dart River in Devon and the Calder River in eastern Lancashire are deemed endangered.

Ten flood warnings have been issued for Wales, including the rivers Ely and Rhondda.

Elsewhere, parts of southwest, central and southeast England will try to see slightly brighter spells appear, but we’ll still see slightly better days with scattered showers around and one or two on the heavier side.

Superb sunny days will continue across Scotland with temperatures rising above 22C.

Temperatures in the south of England are average throughout the year, but northern England will feel especially cool with rain and clouds. That is, about 3 degrees below average.

