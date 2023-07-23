Top 10 American Cities for Retirees





Many Florida towns remain popular retirement destinations, but a town in Pennsylvania ranks as the best place to spend your after-work years.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania is the #1 city to retire in, according to US News & World Report’s recent “Best Places to Retire in the US.”

US News & World Report rated the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, including Puerto Rico, using data from a variety of sources, including the US Census Bureau and the Tax Foundation. The report assigns each city an overall retirement score based on six factors:

Housing affordabilityDesirabilityHappinessQuality of health careTaxes for retireesLabour market

The researchers surveyed 3,100 people aged 45 and over to find out which of these categories would be most important to them in retirement and assigned weights to these categories accordingly.

Lancaster scored particularly high in the health care category, but scored lower in the housing affordability category en route to an overall score of 7.2 out of 10, according to the analysis.

The city offers a combination of rolling farmland and a vibrant downtown that hosts arts and cultural events such as “First Fridays”, which features exhibitions and performances from the local arts community. Additionally, about 18% of the population is over the age of 65, according to the results of the study.

For those looking to save money on housing in retirement, these costs in Lancaster are lower than the national average. The median home price there is around $290,354, according to US News & World Report. Meanwhile, the national median home price in the first quarter of 2023 is around $436,800, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

A second city in Pennsylvania, the state capital Harrisburg, is No. 2 on the list. It scored slightly lower in the health care category, which lowered its ranking, but scored high in the housing affordability section.

Florida makes its first appearance on the list with Pensacola in third place. Although the beach town received a slightly higher housing affordability score, it did not perform well in the health care category, which lowered its ranking.

Clearly, Pennsylvania and Florida dominate the top spots on the list of best places to retire. Retirees receive certain tax breaks in both states. Florida does not tax income and Pennsylvania does not tax retirement pensions and distributions from 401(k), IRAs or Social Security, according to Kiplinger.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for retirees, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Lancaster, PennsylvaniaHarrisburg, PennsylvaniaPensacola, FloridaTampa, FloridaYork, PennsylvaniaNaples, FloridaDaytona Beach, FloridaAnn Arbor, MichiganAllentown, PennsylvaniaReading, Pennsylvania

While lists like these can be helpful when researching potential retirement spots, remember that everyone’s ideal retirement is unique and shaped by different priorities. For example, you might want to move closer to your family or move to a state where the cost of living is lower than where you are now.

