UK Weather: Flood Warning in Northern England as Rain Hits Sporting Events | flood

Flood warnings have been issued across northern England, where sporting events have been suspended and festival-goers drenched by heavy rains.

It was a wet final day at the Open Championship golf tournament in Liverpool, and heavy rain ruined the fourth Ashes cricket Test in Manchester on Sunday.

Cheshire’s Blue Dot Festival could only accommodate those already on site due to the damp conditions, so it had to turn away spectators with day tickets.

In Newcastle, the Northern Pride festival also succumbed to the elements and had to end early due to safety concerns following a rainy march of more than 15,000 LGBTQIA+ people.

The Met Office warning of rain stretches from northern Wales across northern England to the Scottish border, where meteorologists have warned of localized flooding.

Fifteen flood warnings have been issued in the north of the Midlands, in the North West of England, where there is no rain for most weekends.

A spokesperson for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Department said the overall risk of flooding in England and Wales was very low over the next five days, although there could be some impact of surface water flooding in the area.

Out of season weather was a particular headache for cricket fans. Because Australia got a chance to draw from the jaws of defeat in the crucial Fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.

The loss allowed Australia to advance to the fifth and final Test, leading 2–1 in the series.

England’s Stuart Broad walks off the field as cricketers wait for the rain to stop at Old Trafford. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: Certainly localized flooding is quite possible. The rain warning, now in place until midnight, definitely suggests there is potential for water on the roads, which could impact travel times and cause some disruption to local bus and train services.

He said wetter and windier weather is set to come from the west midway through next week, with unstable prospects and possible thunderstorms and further flooding risks.

Weather forecasters say Britain will have its gloomiest July on record, with noticeably less sunlight than average for the month.

Heavy rains are expected to move south overnight and move south by Sunday, starting the week wet in central and southern England.

A mix of clear weather and sharp showers is expected for the remainder of the week across most of the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/23/uk-weather-flood-alerts-northern-england-rain-sports-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos