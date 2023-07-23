UK Weather: 12 Flood Warnings Issued as Heavy Rain Continues in North England and Wales | british news





Flood warnings have been issued for several parts of northern England and the Midlands as heavy rains continue to fall.

Twelve areas in Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, and parts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough are on alert, meaning flooding is possible.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Alert from North Wales across Merseyside and Greater Manchester to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

This means road travel times are likely to be longer, while buses and trains may also be affected.

Warnings will last until midnight on Sunday.

Previously, it was predicted that 20 to 30 mm of rain could fall during the day and up to 70 mm in highlands.

The fourth Ashes Test in Manchester was severely affected by heavy rain.

The Bluedot Festival, held over the weekend at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire and headlined by Grace Jones, said it could not accommodate day-ticket holders on Sunday because of conditions.

Sheffield Festival Tramlines said the opening of the last day was delayed because “essential work” was needed. Kaiser Chiefs is one of the bands still scheduled to perform.

Consistent rain fell in many areas on Saturday, with Wales, southwest and northwest affected by the weather.

Image: Photo: Met Office

Weather Service meteorologist Marco Petagna said wetter and windier weather was expected in the middle of the week and the outlook remained “unsettling.”

He said Britain was having its gloomiest July on record.

“The rain that currently falls from Northern Ireland to parts of central and southern England, such as Wales, Oxfordshire and Hampshire, will continue to push north overnight,” said another meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, Jonathan Botry.

“It will stop across central England in Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of northern Wales until tomorrow morning.

“This is why the Met Office has issued a storm warning for the area, especially in England and Wales, as they mostly sit there for a significant amount of Sundays.

“We had relatively wet weather on Saturday, so making up for the rain expected to be fairly consistent throughout Sunday is likely to disrupt some travel disruptions and any outdoor events held there.”

For those in the south-west, south-east and central parts of England, it can be a sunny day with scattered showers.

Scotland will also experience sunny days with temperatures likely to stay in the low 20s.

Temperatures in the south of England are average throughout the year, but the north will feel “especially cool” in the rain and clouds.

Britain’s weather is in stark contrast to much of the continent, where extreme heat has pushed the mercury above 40 degrees and, in the case of Greece, sparked forest fires.

