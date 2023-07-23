Secretary of State Antony Blinken says US is ‘working to bring some stability’ to relations with China





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that the United States is trying to strengthen lines of communication with China to avoid a conflict between the two superpowers.

We’re working to put some stability in the relationship, to put a floor under the relationship, to make sure the competition that was in place doesn’t escalate into conflict, Blinken told CNN Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Sunday. A conflict, the secretary added, would not be in our interest, their interest or anyone else’s interest.

Blinken, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, made a much-anticipated trip to China last month, becoming the first secretary of state to visit the country in five years and the highest-ranking U.S. official to carry out such a mission since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. His visit was followed by similar trips by other senior Biden administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the envoy American for the climate John Kerry.

We didn’t talk much before. Now we are. We have different groups that are engaged, or about to engage, on low-key issues that are issues in the relationship where I think we can, I think, come to a resolution,” Blinken said. Now these are the early days. The proof will be in the results.

After days of talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing, Blinken touted progress had been made to get relations back on track.

The two world powers are increasingly at odds on a host of issues ranging from Beijing’s close ties with Moscow to US efforts to limit the sale of cutting-edge technology to China.

Earlier this year, a Chinese surveillance balloon that was detected floating across the United States and hovering over sensitive military sites before finally being shot down by a US fighter jet plunged relations to a new low and led Blinken to abandon an earlier visit to Beijing.

I’ve been very clear with my Chinese counterparts, Blinken told Zakaria, referring to his trip last month. We will continue to do and say things that China will not like just as it will continue to do and say things that we will not like.

The test for us is whether we can navigate our way through this, to make sure that we maintain those lines of communication, that we continue to talk and that we work, as I said, both to manage the differences and to see if we can cooperate, the secretary said.

CNN previously reported that one of the major unresolved issues on Blinkens’ trip was restoring military communications between the United States and China. Contacts between the country’s top military officials remain frozen, and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu continues to be under US sanction since 2018 for the purchase of Russian weapons by China’s Equipment Development Department, for which Li was in charge at the time.

Asked by Zakaria whether the United States should lift the sanction to ease tensions, Blinken said: These sanctions do not prevent the minister from engaging or engaging with him, adding that it is a political decision, indeed, for China to decide whether or not he should engage.

China has rejected a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Shangfu at a security forum in Singapore earlier this year, although the two spoke briefly.

We’ve made it clear that we believe it’s our responsibility to have these military-to-military contacts, to have this dialogue, especially to avoid any miscalculations, any misperceptions of what each is doing, Blinken said. So take a good look at where China comes out of it.

On the Ukrainian front, Blinken told Zakaria that Russia had already lost the war in terms of what Russia was looking to achieve and what (Vladimir) Putin was looking to achieve.

The objective was to erase Ukraine from the map, to eliminate its independence, its sovereignty, to include it in Russia. It failed a long time ago, the secretary said.

Blinken acknowledged that Ukraine’s mission to regain territory captured by Moscow would be a very tough fight. He predicted that the war which recently passed the 500 day mark would continue for several months.

However, he said, with the help, military equipment and training that Ukraine receives from various countries, the kyiv cause represents the decisive element.

Unlike Russians, Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their future, for their country, for their freedom, Blinken said.

