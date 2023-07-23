Bossware’s Creepy Rise | wired uk





What does the increasing sophistication of employee monitoring systems actually mean for employees? Basically, it is a threat to job security. A study of 1,250 US employers by review site Digital.com found that 60% of employees with remote employees were using some type of activity monitoring software, the most common being one that tracks web browsing and application usage. And 88% of them said they laid off employees after implementing monitoring software.

Adding AI into the mix makes it more Black-Mirroresque. Coworker’s director of policy and research, Wilneida Negrn, said in a recent panel discussion on bossware hosted by the Stanford Social Innovation Review that mass data collection on workers using predictive capabilities is leading to many risk scores, particularly for workers in finance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and health. Behavioral analytics are collected and used to rank workers on everything from the likelihood of forming a union to the likelihood of hacking IT systems.

For example, the HR analysis tool Perceptyx uses a variety of variables to decipher the vulnerability score at which an employee might leave a company or join a union.

Bossware’s ethics and reliability are questionable, and in terms of transparency, few companies need to declare anything about software that has mass data collection or predictive elements. In the UK, the law requires employee monitoring to be transparent. This means that each employee must be notified if they intend to use a device that can be tracked or monitored in any way, Fennell says. But that’s probably on page 30 of a huge employment contract, and since it’s changed to working in a hybrid or remote capacity, few people have signed another contract now. In fact, Capterra found that 24% of UK employees being monitored were unaware of the use of employee monitoring software and their rights.

At EU level, general data protection regulations allow workplace monitoring, but only within a specific set of guidelines. Thankfully, more regulators are stepping in to provide guidance on bossware. In April, the Irish regulatory body, the Data Protection Commission, issued guidelines for employers on data protection in the workplace. Organizations have acknowledged that they have a legitimate interest in protecting their business, reputation, resources and equipment and may choose to monitor their employees’ internet, email and phone usage. However, it was emphasized that the collection, use or storage of information about workers involves the processing of personal data and therefore is subject to data protection laws. It also stressed that individuals have the right to privacy at work under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The suggestions and guidance are all very good, but as the tools evolve further, to cope with the rise of workplace surveillance technology and management via algorithms, bossware needs stronger regulation beyond the GDPR, a policy implemented in its infancy. Until laws around surveillance are adapted to the digital age, employee surveillance will become more of a feature in remote workplaces. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 70% of large employers will monitor their employees, up from 60% of employers in 2021.

As outlined by Mark Johnson, advocacy manager for Big Brother Watch, a civil liberties and privacy campaigning organization in the UK, to protect people’s autonomy, dignity and mental well-being, it’s important that homes remain private and that employers avoid following the dystopian and paranoid path of constant monitoring of their employees.

