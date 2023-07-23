Is your financial plan ready if the United States raises the retirement age?





Last April, the French government moved forward with raising the official retirement age from 62 to 64. As expected, this news has sparked strong and widespread criticism and protests in a country known around the world for its social security system that many want to emulate – and with a population that regularly rages against any kind of pension reform.

Although the retirement age for most European countries was even higher (over 65), it was still a hard pill for many French citizens to swallow, as President Emmanuel Macron wielded special constitutional powers to bypass parliament and make the change.

Many are now wondering what would happen if the United States, which already has one of the highest retirement ages in the world to collect full benefits (67 for everyone by 2027, even earlier for those born before 1960), ends up raising it. It is well known that the United States is facing a retirement crisis, with baby boomers and millennials heading into their golden years in the face of potential cuts in Social Security benefits. Social Security administrators predict the fund will run out by 2033 — and then only pay 77% of currently scheduled benefits, unless changes are made.

If the United States raises the official retirement age, will citizens take to the streets like they did in France? Maybe. But one certainty is that anyone choosing to start receiving Social Security retirement benefits at age 62, the earliest possible age, will receive far less than they initially thought. Currently, people born after 1960 will reduce their full benefits by 30% if they collect at age 62.

Now is the time to consider how to maximize benefits, minimize dependency

While everyone’s situation is different, now is a good time to start thinking about ways to maximize Social Security retirement benefits or minimize Social Security dependency in the event of a jump in full retirement age or a reduction in benefits.

Many experts might say the best approach is to simply wait – don’t start collecting benefits before the age when you’re entitled to 100% of your benefits (currently, that’s 67 for anyone born after 1960.) It’s definitely a good idea if you can literally afford it. But for those who can’t or don’t want to wait, there are other scheduling options.

Here are three tips for saving — for everyone from Baby Boomers to Generation Alpha — before you take your Social Security benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/retirement/if-us-raises-retirement-age-is-your-financial-plan-ready The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos