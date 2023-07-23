What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor





The Bank of England’s bank rate was raised to 5% from 4.5% last month. Many lenders have raised their own rates in response and in anticipation of further hikes in August.

Further increases are feared, although the National Statistical Office reported that inflation fell to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May. Interest rates are banks’ main weapon in the fight against inflation, and inflation is still rising at nearly four times the government’s 2% target.

The bank rate hike in June was the 13th since December 2021, when it was only 0.1%. This pushes bank rates to their highest level since 2008, putting additional pressure on borrowing costs.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage rates surged for the first time since last September’s mini-budget, which sparked market uncertainty and sent the pound to a historic low. At the time, major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money withdrew their deals and re-marketed them at higher prices.

While mortgage costs then adjust, the past few months have seen lenders take on transaction costs as bank rates continue to rise relentlessly in the face of high inflation (more on that below).

However, fixed rate mortgage costs appear to have peaked this week and in some cases are starting to decline.

Average and optimal cost of popular deals

According to our mortgage partner Better.co.uk, the average cost* of a two-year fixed rate transaction across all borrower types finally fell to 6.35% on Thursday, down from 6.38% the previous day. It is holding at 6.36% this weekend.

According to Better.co.uk, the three-year average fixed cost is up 6.04% from a previous 6.03%, and the average five-year fixed cost is 5.85%.

According to Better.co.uk, today’s best 2-year fix is ​​5.59%, while the leading 3-year and 5-year contracts are 5.39% and 5.24% respectively.

Amanda Aumonier, Head of Mortgage Operations at Better.co.uk, said: Better-than-expected inflation figures give hope that the Bank of England may not hike rates as aggressively as previously feared.”

Today, average tracking rate mortgages are priced at 5.51% for 2 years or 5.74% for 5 years. A typical standard variable rate (SVR) for lenders today is currently 7.52%. This compares with about 4.78% in July of last year.

According to data provider Moneyfacts, there were 4,432 residential mortgage transactions on the market in early July. This compares to 4,967 a month ago as lenders pulled out deals and raised prices. Since the mini-budget last fall, it has fallen to around 2,560.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does the recent June bank rate hike mean for mortgage costs?

About 1.4 million homeowners on variable rate deals (according to the trade body, UK Finance) on variable rate deals like the Basic Rate Tracker will see their monthly payments rise almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 5%.

For example, an increase in the tracer rate from 5% to 5.5% would cost approximately $58 extra per month for a 200,000 loan over 25 years, increasing monthly payments from 1,170 to 1,228.

For example, a borrower on a fixed rate transaction where the interest rate is fixed for 2 or 5 years will not notice any difference in monthly payments. However, when deals expire, mortgage deals will be much more expensive, as is the case for more than 500,000 mortgage holders for the remainder of 2023.

You can use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

All of the latest major house price indices are now reporting declines in UK property values.

According to Halifax’s most recent home price report (released July 7), home prices fell for the third consecutive month in June, down 2.6 per cent year over year. According to lenders, the average cost of a UK home in June fell slightly to 285,932 from 286,532.

According to Nationwide’s Home Price Report (released June 30), average prices fell 3.5 per cent in the 12 months to June, slightly steeper than the 3.4 per cent annual drop posted in May. However, according to the Building Society, prices rose 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, bringing the average UK property price to 262,239.

The stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget last fall raised the zero-rate range for real estate purchases from 125,000 to 250,000.

Why do interest rates rise?

Banks’ MPCs use rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation indicator fell to 7.9% in the 12 months to June. This is down sharply from the 8.7% recorded last month and compares to the high of 11.1% recorded in October 2022. However, the decline in inflation in June is cause for optimism, but it should be viewed in the context of the government’s inflation target for the Bank of England of just 2%.

One of the main drivers of soaring inflation has been rising energy costs. But this is coming nw. As of July 1, the energy price cap set by Ofge regulators is 2,074. This is the amount your household will pay each year if you use average gas and electricity usage and pay your bills by monthly direct debit.

The previous cap, effective April 1st, was 3,280. However, the cap was temporarily replaced by the government’s own energy price guarantee, which calculated a typical annual rate of $2,500.

The new limit will come into effect on October 1, 2023 and is expected to be lowered again.

What mortgage deals are available?

With rising bank rates, tracking mortgage costs can be challenging, especially when interest rates change and deals are made every day.

One simple way is to use the Mortgage Tables provided by Better.co.uk.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance the purchase of a home or a re-mortgage on an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage known as ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (requiring a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage to finance shared ownership, check the relevant box. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial rate, lowest fee, or monthly repayment, depending on the lender’s ‘subsequent’ rate, with the transaction reversing at the end of the period.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments would look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be good for six months, but a few lenders, such as Skipton Building Society, are good for up to 12 months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, you can lock in your interest rate today for free, with no strings attached.

How Are Average Mortgage Costs Calculated?

*Average mortgage costs may vary from source to source depending on how data is collected. Better.co.uks data represents the average cost of basic fixed rate mortgage referrals issued to applicants on a case-by-case basis from a panel of over 100 lenders.

The data counts remortgages and purchase loans, but excludes SVR, adverse credit, self-built, and shared ownership. Data is collected at the end of each business day.

Better.co.uk is for applicants with good credit history. Lower value-to-value loans (less than 85%) account for a significant portion of the business that could lead to cheaper loan rates.

Therefore, average fixed rate costs may appear lower than other costs quoted in the market.

