World Cup NOW: How Netherlands could cause USA problems





Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar ruled out the Portuguese attack in the Dutch side’s first checkpoint in their championship hopes at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Van Domselaar and the Dutch defense didn’t give Portugal much leeway, smothering their opponent with several key tactics and group tackles. But their dominance came against a lesser opponent, and they’ll get their first real test against the United States on Wednesday (9:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

World Cup NOW Team Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Melissa Ortiz and Stu Holden previewed the colossal tilt and explained how the Dutch can expose some weakness in Team USA.

Osborne: “I’m not that worried. I mean, look, the United States knows the Netherlands so well, but I think [Danille] van de Donk is so crucial for the Netherlands. I’m excited for this midfield game for USA, I think it’s going to be fun with Lindsey Horan and Andi Sullivan.

Conrad: “Who is Vlatko Andonovski, the United States coach, I think you have to put someone on him. It’s not like, Oh, hey, by the way, she’s over there, I’m going to zone that out.” Because if she finds those little spaces, she can hurt you. Do you mark her as a man? »

Osborne: “I would love to put Julie Ertz in the six in this game. But I think Ertz is going to stay in the centre-back position. I think it’s Andi Sullivan. But I think the strength of the Netherlands is so much in their attack, and so for the United States, I think the battle in midfield is going to be so important to limit those chances in the attacking third. Hey, if I’m the United States, I’m looking at that, and I’m like, that’s an expected result “And look, I think Holland come away happy with the result. They could have done more, and they’re lacking something in the execution, and in the second half they let their foot down. I think that’s something they’re going to have to do right, because you can’t start and play a 90-minute game against the USA if you’re not on your front foot.

Holden: “In the first half I was very impressed with the tactical discipline of the Netherlands, and I think it’s going to be interesting to see USA play against them. The Netherlands are a threat from set pieces. Of course they miss [Vivianne] Miedema, but I think the way their system is a bit different now, you don’t put a single striker forward, and I think they can be a bit more dynamic.”

Osborne: “Van de Donk plays such an important role in midfield for the Netherlands. It will be interesting to see how the United States [can deal with her].”

Holden: “When I think of this American team, I think [the midfield] is the weakest part of the team where there’s not really depth there, because we don’t know Rose [Lavelle’s] Status. I don’t think Rose is in good shape for 90 minutes. It gives you more flexibility and is more your X-factor. Look, [Savannah] DeMelo is a good player. I didn’t think she was terrible the other night, I didn’t think she was spectacular, but she did her job. But I don’t know if she’s ready to be, I’m that starting midfielder, and I’m going to take that place throughout the tournament.'”

Conrad: “I don’t know what you know about your team until you see them suffer. [U.S.] have not been tested against Vietnam. Do we think there will be an emotional impact for the Netherlands? Revenge on their heads? ‘Cause I’m sure they got that game [circled] when the draw was announced. This is their chance to put their mark on things.”

See the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch every game live here. Find the latest scores here.

