US attorney asks court to deny Nxivm leader Keith Ranieres bid for new trial | new York





A U.S. prosecutor has asked a court to close a third motion by former Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere for a new trial, arguing that Ranieres’ claims the government manipulated evidence against him were premature and baseless.

Raniere, 62, was sentenced to 120 years in prison following his 2019 conviction for federal sex trafficking, racketeering and possession of child sexual abuse images. He claimed he was entitled to a new trial because the government had fabricated child pornography and placed it on a computer hard drive to bind it to him.

This is Ranieres’ third attempt to secure a new trial based on alleged witness or government mischief, including alleged newly discovered evidence of government intimidation of potential defense witnesses.

Previous motions were denied in July and October 2020.

In a court filing released Sunday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York wrote that the government proved at trial that in 2005 Raniere produced and possessed child pornography images of Camila, a child he sexually abused.

A sworn statement submitted to the court by one of his victims, known as Camila, said she vividly remembered Raniere reaching a ledge beside the bed and grabbing a camera. He then proceeded to position my body and photograph me. I was shocked and confused, and expressed my discomfort, but he did it anyway.

It was an unforgettable, humiliating and degrading experience, added the victim.

The filing opposing Ranieres’ efforts to secure a new trial comes two weeks after Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor and high-ranking member of Nxivms’ inner circle was released from prison after serving a three-year sentence.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges shortly before Ranieres’ trial began. In a letter of apology to the court, Mack wrote: I lied to you, again and again, in order to protect the illusion I had so deeply committed myself to believing.

