I listen to Warren Buffett and buy UK stocks selling in 2023!

In the world of investing, few can surpass Warren Buffetts’ impressive track record. The billionaire investor is known for hunting and capitalizing on trades within the stock market using very simple long-term buying strategies.

Oracle of Omaha operated primarily in the US market, but his investment principles are readily applied to the London Stock Exchange. And UK investors who follow in his value-hunting footsteps can reap excellent returns in the long run.

price vs value

Stock prices and underlying values ​​are often mistaken for the same to new investors. And making those errors can be costly. As Buffett said, price is what you pay, and value is what you get.

In the short term, stock prices move based on mood and momentum. Stock prices can drop significantly when everyone is pessimistic. That’s why many growth investments in 2022 have been hit so hard. And vice versa. If the investment community gets overexcited, stocks can reach unsustainable outrageous prices.

However, in the long run, prices always reflect the performance of the underlying business. After all, each stock is a claim on earnings. And if the business succeeds, the profits increase, leading to more valuable assets that drive prices up.

That’s why Buffett exclusively searches for high-quality businesses that definitely trade above intrinsic value, regardless of boredom.

How Buffett Determines Quality

The definition of a high-quality company is rather vague. Due to the nature of the industry, there are many factors and characteristics that not all companies have. Thus, a company that appears weak in one sector may emerge strong in another.

While there are many nuances involved in stock selection and most of us don’t have the resources of a billionaire, one constant theme in each Buffetts analysis is finding a competitive edge.

Today, the world’s largest corporations have achieved dominance by establishing and maintaining significant advantages over their competitors. These benefits can come in many forms.

Some examples include a well-respected brand, building strong relationships with customers, or finding hard-to-replicate ways to make your operation more efficient. And when combined, they create a moat that helps capture and protect market share.

Even if the stock looks cheap, Buffett won’t touch it unless there’s a wide and widening moat around the underlying business.

He has often said that his favorite investment holding period is forever. Acquisitions of subpar companies at bargain prices are unlikely to deliver significant returns in the long run. And considering that his average annual return since 1964 is now 19.8% versus the stock market’s 9.9%, I think it’s fair to say he’s established.

So when I search to leverage cheap UK stocks for my portfolio, I also filter out companies that don’t have a wide moat or can’t sustain it.

