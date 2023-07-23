US faces close but turbulent relationship with Israel





Long before moving into the White House, President Biden compared the relationship between the United States and Israel to that of close friends. We love each other, he says, and we drive each other crazy.

The United States and Israel are currently in one of those crazy phases of their usually close but often turbulent 75-year partnership.

The upcoming vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to rein in the judiciary has become the latest point of contention, as Mr Biden warns against pursuing a plan that has deeply divided Israeli society as the prime minister essentially tells him to crush.

What makes this moment different is that the breakup has nothing to do with the foreign policy and national security issues that typically cause disagreements, such as arms sales, Iran’s nuclear program, territorial claims or the longstanding push to forge peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Instead, it is a strictly domestic issue inside Israel, namely the balance of power and the future of freedom in the only historical bastion of democracy in the Middle East.

Friction among friends has complicated cooperation in other areas where the two allies have common interests. For months, Mr. Biden refused to invite Mr. Netanyahu to Washington, which prevented at least some meetings between lower-level officials. The president relented last week and agreed to meet at an as yet undetermined date and location in the United States later this year, but then felt compelled to issue a public statement making it clear that he had not changed his mind about Mr Netanyahu’s desire to curb judicial independence.

The debate over the prime ministers’ plan, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets of Israel over the past month-long weekend of protests, has also spilled over to the Jewish community in the United States, at a time when growing partisanship threatens to undermine American support for Israel.

People on the left in the center are generally worried or more upset than people on the right in the center, said Nathan J. Diament, executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish organizations in the country.

There are many people in the American Orthodox community whose views on the merits are supportive or supportive of the reforms, he added, noting that his community leans more politically conservative but nonetheless worries about the division the process has caused.

Still, he and other longtime advocates and analysts said they remained confident the US-Israel relationship would endure. After a Liberal Democrat congresswoman called Israel a racist state, the House overwhelmingly passed a resolution declaring otherwise. Only a handful of Democrats boycotted Speaker Isaac Herzog’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress last week, and most others gave him a standing ovation.

Robert B. Satloff, executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the legal struggle was Israel’s shock of the century, but it didn’t really affect relations with the United States in any profound way. It’s a bit of a lite controversy, he said. In historical terms, this is not beginning to be seen as a US-Israeli crisis. Instead, he said, it’s really a fight within the family.

The United States and Israel have enjoyed one of the most intimate partnerships in the world since the creation of the Jewish state in 1948 and its recognition minutes later by President Harry S. Truman. But conflict has been in the DNA of the relationship from the start. Every president, even the most vocal supporters of Israel, has argued with Israeli prime ministers at one time or another.

Despite Israel’s recognition, Mr. Truman refused to sell the new state’s offensive weapons, as did his two successors. Dwight D. Eisenhower forced Israeli forces to withdraw from Egypt after the Suez Crisis of 1956. Ronald Reagan was furious with Israeli lobbying against his sale of high-tech aircraft to Saudi Arabia. George HW Bush was so opposed to Israeli settlement plans that he suspended $10 billion in home loan guarantees.

Mr. Netanyahu has been at the heart of many disputes over the past decades. When he was Deputy Foreign Secretary, his public criticism of the United States in 1990 prompted an angry Secretary of State, James A. Baker III, to kick Mr Netanyahu out of the State Department. Once Mr. Netanyahu became Prime Minister, Bill Clinton was so put off after their first meeting in 1996 that he then asked his aides: Who is the superpower here? using a swear word for emphasis.

Barack Obama and the never-warm-hearted Mr Netanyahu grew even further apart when the Israeli leader delivered a speech at a joint meeting of Congress to lash out at US efforts to broker a nuclear deal with Iran. Even Donald J. Trump, who bent over backwards to give Israel virtually everything on his geopolitical shopping list, eventually broke with Mr. Netanyahu, first over a disagreement over annexation and then over Israeli congratulations to Mr. Biden on his 2020 election victory.

Mr. Bidens’ relationship with Mr. Netanyahu has been rocky for years. Mr. Biden once said that he gave Mr. Netanyahu a photo with an inscription using his nickname: Bibi, I disagree with a goddamn thing you say but I love you. As vice president, Mr Biden was undermined during a visit to Israel by a settlement announcement. But Mr. Biden then insisted that he and Mr. Netanyahu were still friends.

In some ways, Mr. Bidens’ approach to Israel has been different from his modern predecessors. While he reaffirmed US support for a two-state solution to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians, Mr Biden is the first president in decades not to pursue peace talks, an acknowledgment that there is no prospect of short-term success.

That in itself should have been a relief for Mr. Netanyahu, who has long felt American pressure to make concessions to the Palestinians. But Mr. Netanyahu was outspoken in his criticism of Mr. Bidens’ efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran, while Mr. Biden called Mr. Netanyahu’s cabinet one of the most extreme he had ever seen.

Judicial changes were the last sore point. When Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a celebration of Israel’s 75th anniversary at the country’s embassy in Washington last month, just two words in her speech describing the shared values ​​of an independent judiciary prompted Foreign Secretary Eli Cohen to say she hadn’t even read the plan. Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, recently lamented that because of Mr. Netanyahu, the United States is no longer our closest ally.

Still, Mr. Satloff said he did not believe Mr. Biden was looking for a fight with the Israeli leader leading up to last week’s invitation. My sense is that the administration has come to the conclusion that this tactic of suspending a presidential meeting has run its course, he said.

Still, Mr. Biden doesn’t think much about the judicial restructuring package, going so far as to summon Thomas L. Friedman, the New York Times columnist, to the Oval Office last week to get the message across. Mr. Biden urged Mr. Netanyahu not to rush his changes and to seek the widest possible consensus here.

Aides insist Mr Biden is not trying to create a specific outcome in an ally’s domestic politics. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said the president was simply offering sound but straightforward advice.

It’s not about dictating or lecturing, Sullivan said in a brief interview after an appearance last week at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. It’s about us deeply believing that the foundation of our relationship is our shared democratic values.

Other Democrats also said it was appropriate to weigh in with a friend. The huge street protests should be a wake-up call to elected leaders in Israel and hopefully give them pause, said Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat and close Biden ally.

But some Republicans have faulted Mr Biden for intervening in a national issue. Maybe he knows more about the justice system and feels comfortable telling the Israeli people what to do, said Sen. James E. Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. I don’t think it’s more appropriate than they should tell us how we should vote in the Supreme Court here.

In the American Jewish community, the issue has not sparked the same passion seen on the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Those very engaged in the Jewish organizational world have certainly been activated by the proposed judicial reform, but I don’t think it has broadly gripped the American Jewish community, said Diana Fersko, senior rabbi at the Village Temple, a Reform synagogue in Manhattan.

Rabbi Fersko, the author of a book on anti-Semitism due out this summer, said the issue is complicated and noted deep differences between Israeli and American societies. I don’t think the American Jewish community should be too involved in this, she said. But I think we must have a deep conviction that the State of Israel will find the way forward.

