Barbie rises to box office with biggest $155 million opening weekend of the year

Warner Bros. Barbie swept expectations in its opening weekend, grossing $155 million in the United States, while director Christopher Nolans’ atomic bomb thriller Oppenheimer grossed $80.5 million, an even bigger-than-expected debut for what is considered the biggest movie weekend of the year.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which premiered this weekend.

2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Key Facts

Director Greta Gerwigs Barbie, who was expected to gross $150 million in the United States through Sunday and an additional $150 million internationally, has exceeded expectations, grossing $155 million in the United States this weekend, Variety and Deadline reported.

New projections released Sunday put Barbie’s global box office opening at $337 million, according to Deadline.

Barbie grossed $70.5 million domestically when it premiered on Friday, including $22.3 million in previews on Thursday, making it the biggest premiere of the year, beating out Nintendos The Super Mario Bros. 3 ($48.1 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($46.4 million), according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The big-screen debut of Mattel Dolls is expected to beat Oppenheimer at the US box office this weekend, with early projections pegging its weekend North American box office at $95 million to $110 million, above Oppenheimers projecting $50 million at the weekend US box office.

Barbie’s $155 million opening weekend surpasses Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $146 million in its first weekend in April and has since grossed $573.9 million in the United States.

It also sits above Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which grossed $120.5 million in its opening weekend, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($118.4 million), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($106.1 million), Disneys The Little Mermaid ($95 million), and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One ($78.5 million).

Oppenheimer, Cristopher Nolans’ atomic bomb period play starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., made $33 million domestically when it premiered, including $10.5 million in Thursday previews. The film, which has a reported budget of $100 million, originally screened to gross $50 million in the United States during its opening weekend, though better-than-expected early days lifted its U.S. box office performance to $80.5 million, Variety and Deadline reported.

Early reviews for Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, were mostly positive, with critics praising its bubbly humor like a rose fever dream, although some critics criticized its promotional aspect, with one reviewer calling its screenplay a grumpier-than-average women’s studies seminar. Barbie has a 90% Audience Score and a 90% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, just below Oppenheimer, which has a 94% Audience and Critics Score on the site.

Barbie Records 2023s Biggest Opening DayOppenheimer Third Biggest (Forbes)

Barbie box office preview beats Oppenheimer, but falls behind biggest release of the year (Forbes)

Barbie expected to beat Oppenheimer with up to $110 million box office opening (Forbes)

