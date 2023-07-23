Suella Braverman rejects plea of ​​man banned from UK to reunite with son | Suela Braverman





Home Secretary Suella Braverman personally intervened to prevent a man living in exile in Turkey from being reunited with his British son in the UK.

Chester native Siyabonga Twala has been in trouble in Ankara for more than six months after being banned from boarding a flight back to Manchester last December.

He wrote to the Department of Home Affairs to be allowed to return, but instead Braverman ordered his exclusion on the basis of a serious offense for a cannabis offense five years earlier. Twalas’ attorney said Braverman’s involvement set a worrying precedent.

Twala was on her way back to South Africa from a family vacation with her 9-year-old son Mason and his parents and siblings when they missed their flight home from Istanbul Airport on December 30.

The trip marks the first time Twala, 34, has returned since her family moved from Durban to Chester when she was 15.

Twala grew up in England, but resided there where she had not yet applied for citizenship. His immigration status now hangs in the balance as he was convicted in 2018 of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He had no prior or subsequent offenses and served four months of a nine-month sentence below the 12-month threshold triggering automatic deportation.

A letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs to Twalas lawyers dated 14 July reads:

The letter acknowledges Twala’s risk of recidivism is low, but argues that the exclusion was appropriate on the basis of a serious offense because the courts deemed him to have dealt cannabis. Arbitration does not entail any right of appeal or administrative review.

Labor MP Diane Abbott, who campaigned on behalf of Windrush victims, said it was shocking that the Home Secretary was using an exclusion order in this type of case.

she added. The UK-based dad poses no threat to the general public and Suella should know this. Instead, she is enforcing the powers to use against felons to permanently banish this man from the UK without due process and right of appeal.

It was completely wrong for him to permanently separate from his son. Nothing he did justify this. We can only hope that Suella Braverman will reconsider.

Nicholas Hughes, Twalas attorney for Duncan Lewis solicitors, said Braverman’s involvement set a worrying precedent that cut off people in the country.

Hughes said there were concerns about the precedent this could set if such low standards for being considered a serious offender were not challenged.

He is no threat to society. To say that this is a proportionate response to one-time drug offenders is downright perverse. It’s crazy.

Twala will likely seek judicial review of the decision.

Hughes said: This should be a challenge not only to protect Siyabonga and bring him back with his family, but also to prevent the Home Secretary from abusing his discretion to support someone he has personally decided he does not want in Britain.

Twala’s son, Mason, had to celebrate his ninth birthday without his father last week. I talk to him as much as I can, but I can’t take care of his parents over the phone, Twala said.

Separation from her son and uncertainty about her future took a toll on Twala. It was hell, he said. I tried absolutely everything I could to stay sane, but it was really difficult. I think it’s tougher than prison.

Twala worked as a lorry driver in England and had a rental house with room for Mason, but both slipped through his fingers while he was in exile.

He has been relying on the help of his family and the charity of strangers to stay in Ankara, and he is doing his best to earn money. Now I eat one meal a day, but some days I am really hungry,” he said.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual cases.

