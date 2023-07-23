Summer of discontent: Will US strikes cause problems for trade unionist Biden? | American News





It became known as the Winter of Discontent. After the Labor government attempted to freeze wages to stem inflation, Britain was rocked by labor strikes and disruptions to public services. Rubbish piled up in the streets, bodies went unburied and a violent political backlash propelled Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives to power.

Forty-five years later, a summer of strikes is rocking industries from coast to coast in America.

Unions have launched or are threatening shutdowns that could affect everything from air travel and package deliveries to car manufacturing and film and TV production. They could also disrupt the economic growth Joe Biden wants to campaign on in 2024.

It takes the message away from him because strikes are visual, strikes are hot videos and they are a focal point for the media, said John Zogby, author and pollster. It gets lame trying to explain, but the numbers are good, but the numbers are good, but the numbers are getting better, when the video just doesn’t seem to show it.

The coronavirus pandemic has had many aftershocks and labor unrest could be one of them. Hollywood production is halted as the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild go on strike, in part over concerns over streaming revenue as well as artificial intelligence taking jobs away from creatives. The action has put movies and TV shows in limbo and could cost the economy around $3 billion.

There is also the prospect of a United Auto Workers strike as contract negotiations are underway and the industry struggles with a transition to electric vehicles. The Teamsters union has said its drivers may walk off the job as they work to secure a new contract with United Parcel Service (UPS). And more than 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants are expected to hold a strike vote in the coming weeks.

Among other examples growing across the country, thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles also went on strike this month while healthcare workers at a major Chicago hospital plan to do the same in a dispute over wages and understaffing.

Joe Biden speaks Thursday at a Philadelphia shipyard, where he pushed for a strong role for unions in tech and clean energy jobs. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

And last month there were localized walkouts at Amazon, McDonalds and Starbucks, while hundreds of journalists in eight states went on strike to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of management at Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain.

Drexel Heard, a Los Angeles-based public affairs strategist, said: This is what I believe to be the beginning of a trend that was inevitable post-pandemic: workers know and understand that things cannot go back to normal. We all work in a hybrid way now, for the most part.

People understand that their need for health care is critical. Their need for better pay and better working hours is essential, especially when we have things happening like a pandemic, and people want to feel safe. The only people fighting for workers’ rights are the unions.

Scenes of industrial strife as winter approaches would provide fodder for right-wing media outlets already accusing Biden of embracing the left-leaning ideas of Sen. Bernie Sanders. It could also create a headache for a president who is focusing much of his re-election campaign on the strength of the economy.

On Thursday, he was at the Philadelphia shipyard in Pennsylvania to promote Bidenomics, a recently adopted slogan. The president said: We have a plan that changes things quite quickly. Bidenomics is just another way of saying Restore the American Dream.

But this message is still struggling to break through to voters. In a CNBC All-America economic survey released this week, 37% approve of Bidens’ handling of the economy and 58% disapprove. In a Monmouth University poll, only three in 10 Americans believe the country is doing a better job of economic recovery than the rest of the world since the pandemic.

There is a disconcerting disconnect between these views and data that shows America is defying recession forecasts and reining in higher prices faster than other major economies. Inflation has fallen from 9% to 3% and is now at its lowest point in more than two years.

Indeed, Biden may have helped create the very conditions that make strikes more likely. White House officials say unions are empowered to push for more benefits and better wages because of the strong labor market. Unemployment is only 3.6% and job vacancies are relatively high.

A UPS truck passes as Teamsters General Chairman Sean O’Brien, left, UPS Teamsters and workers hold a rally Friday in Atlanta, as the national strike deadline approaches. Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP

It’s one of the reasons Robert Reich, former labor secretary under President Bill Clinton, doesn’t think the current wave of strikes and potential strikes will overwhelm Bidens’ efforts to highlight economic growth.

He explained in an email: (1) strikes and potential strikes still represent a small segment of the American workforce, (2) job gains and overall wage gains continue to roar, (3) a big reason workers feel able to strike is that the labor market continues to be tight, which is another good sign for Biden.

Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and American columnist for the Guardian, added: The potential problem for Biden is not the wave of strikes and potential strikes, but the Fed’s apparent determination to keep raising interest rates, risking a recession before Election Day.

Widespread industrial action would be a new test for Biden, a self-proclaimed labor activist born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Past attempts to intervene in such conflicts have not always gone smoothly.

Last year, his administration helped forge a tentative agreement between the railroads and their unionized workers to avert a strike that could have rocked the economy ahead of the midterm elections. The tentative agreement prevented a strike but failed to appease the workers, and Congress eventually had to intervene by imposing a deal.

Biden, who is pushing the Senate to confirm Julie Su as his new Labor Secretary, has previously expressed support for striking Hollywood actors and writers, insisting that all workers deserve fair pay and benefits. Such an approach could work to its advantage against Republicans seeking to rebrand themselves as a party of the working class.

When workers see that you are reaching out to them, they will reward you. They see you take arrows for them Faiz Shakir

Faiz Shakir, chief political adviser to Sanders, who met with Biden and young labor organizers at the White House this week, said: When you think of some working-class people who fall into the category of swing voters, they tend to carry anger and frustration about an economy that hasn’t worked for them.

It would be a mistake to go back to them and say, Hey, everything is much better since I’ve been president. I think you mean, I fight for you and make things better for you. However, there is still a lot of work to be done and the people standing in the way are these business leaders, and I am taking them on for you.

In the dispute with UPS, Shakir argues, Biden should make it clear that he stands with workers. Stand boldly with these workers. Say, I’m with you. Want to strike? It is very good. Yes, there will be costs for consumers, yes, there will be economic challenges, but your work is essential and important and you deserve your fair share.

Hospitality workers at dozens of Southern California hotels are spending their 4th of July on picket lines as they strike for higher wages and better health and retirement benefits. Photograph: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

I think what will eventually happen is that you usually get criticism from the business elite who are going to say, why is the President of the United States siding with these workers and making it even more difficult for these people to achieve a negotiated outcome? To that, I say it’s good for politics, because when the workers see that you’re sticking your neck out, they’ll reward you. They see you taking arrows for them.

Shakir also believes the dispute will be resolved in a few weeks with a positive labor outcome, and that Biden can rightfully claim he has helped improve the lot of hundreds of thousands of workers.

In his remarks in Philadelphia on Thursday, Biden was again careful to align himself with workers and unions against Wall Street and companies that have made record profits during the pandemic. If a wave of disruptive strikes were to occur, this would likely be the least risky strategy.

Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank, said: I have the distinct impression that support for unions has increased dramatically, so we’re not talking about [British miners leader] Arthur Scargill in the 1970s. Talked about a long time when many Americans believed that workers had the end of the stick.

They are much less concerned about the large workforce than before, in part because the workforce is not as large as it used to be, especially in the private sector where unions have weakened enormously. There’s a fundamental sense of fair play operating to increase support not just for workers but also for organized labor, so I don’t think it’s a bad time to strike and I don’t think it will necessarily carry over into discrediting Joe Bidens.

