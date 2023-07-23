US must go ‘further and faster’ to meet climate goals, lawmakers say





Bill Forte of North Sky Communications works on a fiber optic line during a heat wave that gripped the Pacific Northwest in Lake Forest Park, Washington, U.S. June 26, 2021.

Karen Ducey | Reuters

With extreme heat waves and climate-related disasters becoming more frequent in the United States, some politicians are becoming more urgent in their call to action.

“The climate change bomb has gone off. The earth is screaming at us,” Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said on ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday.

“There is good news,” he added, noting that “this is a problem that can be solved. But we have to stop using fossil fuels. This is the only solution to this massive assault on humanity.”

The governor highlighted both short-term measures and longer-term initiatives to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Washington state is switching to electric ferries and stopping the sale of internal combustion cars after 2035, Inslee said. He noted that “tremendous steps” have been taken in the wake of President Joe Biden’s Cut Inflation Act.

Palm Springs Mayor Grace Elena Garner, who also spoke on “This Week,” stressed the need for additional resources from the federal government.

“In the short term, I’d like to see us put more money into electric vehicles, walking and bike paths for more shade. And we’re doing that in Palm Springs. Those are very quick, short-term fixes,” Garner said.

She stressed that more funds for housing development are needed to ensure that residents do not have to live outdoors in deteriorating environmental conditions.

“We don’t have enough money to build housing as quickly as needed. And there are a lot of hurdles even when we have the funds. So anything we can do to make sure people have safe places to live is vitally important,” Garner said.

The United States must lead the climate fight “not just from a moral point of view, but [its] self-interest perspective,” Inslee said. He noted the potential for new jobs and economic revitalization, such as battery companies entering the Midwest and pivoting the “rust belt” into the “silicon belt.”

“This thing is now the age of consequences. The bomb has gone off, but we have the ability to limit fossil fuels. If we make the commitments we need to,” Inslee said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/23/us-needs-to-go-further-and-faster-to-achieve-climate-goals-lawmakers-say-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos