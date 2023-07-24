Metro Bank charged with account closure for Brexit by reform UK leader | political news





Metro Bank has claimed to be politically neutral after being accused of closing accounts of the Reform UK party over Brexit support.

Party leader Richard Tice believes Reform has been embroiled in the same debanking scandal as his friend and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, and has sent a letter to the Metro demanding an answer.

In response to controversy sparked by wealthy private bank Coutts severing ties with Mr Farage, the Treasury Department announced that banks would be forced to give customers three months’ advance notice of account closures and provide a full explanation of the reasons.

Image: Richard Tice (right) pictured with fellow Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

Mr Tice is a prominent Brexiteer who was at UKIP before forming the Brexit Party which later became Reform UK. He said Metro Bank closed the party’s account in July 2021.

There is no reason in the letters sent to him at the time.

Tice told Sky News:

“Metro Bank will remain politically neutral and it is not our policy to close accounts due to the political or personal beliefs of any individual or organization. We cannot comment on individual cases,” Metro Bank said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Farage has officially accused the NatWest Group of passing his personal and financial data to the BBC.

He also filed a complaint with the Information Commissioner about the way NatWest and its subsidiary, Coutts Bank, handle his personal information.

A letter from his lawyer to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) referenced a BBC News report claiming that he lost his account on Coutts because it fell below the £1 million threshold.

Mr Farage made a subject access request to Coutts to find out why his account was closed.

He said he had received 40-page documents showing he had met “commercial holding criteria,” but Coutts, a bank also used by the royal family, said he wanted him to leave because of a range of views, from his stance on LGBTQ+ rights to his friendship with former US President Donald Trump.

“The BBC report inevitably concludes that NatWest Group has provided confidential information (and personal data) regarding my financial affairs to the press,” Mr Farage tweeted on Saturday.

“This amounted to a serious data breach, and worse, the bank’s disregard for customer confidentiality.

“My legal team wrote to the ICO asking them to investigate and take action.”

In a post on its webpage dedicated to corrections and clarifications, the BBC acknowledged that some of its reporting was inaccurate in the light of new evidence.

On Thursday, NatWest Group CEO Dame Alison Rose wrote a letter of apology to Farage.

However, his legal team’s letter to the ICO adds:

