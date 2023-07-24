Dangerous heat is expected to scorch much of the United States this week





The heat will remain hot in the headlines across much of the country this week. The large heat dome affecting much of the southern United States will not stop any time soon, in fact, it will expand its reach.

What you need to know The heat dome in the south will expand this week Dangerously hot temperatures and heat index values ​​will impact much of the United States Many places are at risk of seeing an increase in heat-related illnesses

Much of the country will see dangerous heat set in this week, as a tenacious heat dome in the south extends further north and east.

Sweltering temperatures and heat index values ​​will first spread across the Mississippi Valley and the Midwest on Monday and Tuesday before moving up the East Coast during the second half of the week.

The heat will intensify even more across the Southwest at the start of the work week, where highs reaching 100 will span the interior valleys of Southern California and the high deserts of Texas and parts of the Southern Plains.

Further east, temperatures will warm well into the 90s across much of the Deep South and Southeast, but Heat Index values ​​will still be near and in the triple digits all week.

By the middle to the end of the week, temperatures of 90 degrees will dominate in much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Parts of the northeast could see highs breaking or tying records on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of Florida and Texas are under a heat advisory through Sunday evening, with excessive heat warnings still in effect for parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

Additional heat alerts will likely come into effect as the heat spreads further north and east this week.

Either way, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

(National Weather Service)

To stay safe, stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and stay in air-conditioned rooms or shaded areas during peak hours of the day. Dressing in light, loose clothing will also help keep the body’s core temperature regulated.

Also, keep a close watch on children, pets, and the elderly in the days ahead.

Sign up for weather notifications to receive the latest weather updates in your area.

Our team of meteorologists dive deep into the science of weather and break down weather data and information in a timely manner. To see more weather and climate related articles, check out our weather blogs section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/weather/2023/07/23/dangerous-heat-set-to-scorch-much-of-the-u-s–this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos