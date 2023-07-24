Grant Shapps is committed to maximizing Britain’s North Sea oil and gas reserves.





Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has argued that the government will maximize the UK’s remaining North Sea oil and gas reserves, arguing that this is compatible with the UK’s commitment to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said Britain would not grant new North Sea licenses if his party won the next general election, but would not revoke existing agreements.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Shapps described the labor policy as madness and said all viable oil and gas fields should be licensed as long as they match net-zero ambitions.

What Labor is trying to do stupidly and irresponsibly is to deliberately pursue a policy of self-injury by not accepting it. [North Sea] Oil and gas are bought overseas, he said.

Even if the industry maxed out all potential North Sea contracts, production would still slow sharply because it is a mature basin where hydrocarbons are depleted, he said.

IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change]The world authority on this, said that to achieve net zero by 2050, the world must reduce its dependence on oil and gas by 4% per year.

Even if we gave the North Sea every license imaginable… [UKs oil production] It would decrease to 7% per year, double the IPCC rate. [recommendations].

BP oil platform in the North Sea. Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband says Shapps’ pro-extraction approach won’t cut bills or improve energy security Andy Buchanan / Reuters

Shapps argued that as the UK transitions to a green economy, an alternative to using British hydrocarbons is to import fossil fuels from abroad, which usually entail higher carbon emissions.

This would leave Britain at the mercy of Putin or anyone else who demands a ransom from us, he said, referring to the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent global oil and gas prices skyrocketing.

The UK has phased out Russian oil and gas imports and continues to import from suppliers including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and the US.

I have no choice but to keep buying this stuff. I don’t understand why it is allowed to buy oil and gas and LNG.[liquefied natural gas]…from all other nations denying us the ability to serve our own people and economies, he said.

And even worse, it does it at a higher cost and twice the carbon footprint. It simply doesn’t make sense.

Shadow energy minister Ed Miliband says the Conservative government has left Britain vulnerable to the latest global energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Labor MPs argued that Shapp’s pro-extraction approach would not reduce bills or improve energy security while driving carriages and horses through Britain’s climate pledges.

He said all respected experts, from the International Energy Agency to the Climate Change Commission, had warned the government of the dangers of the policy.

Fiscal oversight, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said in a risk report this month that continuing reliance on gas at current levels could be as financially costly as completing the transition to net-zero in adverse scenarios.

British scholar Rachel Kyte, honorary dean of Tufts University’s Fletcher School, has criticized ministers’ bizarre comments about fossil fuels, warning that the UK risks missing out on opportunities to attract investment and create jobs through the energy transition.

Governments don’t seem to grasp that future prosperity will depend on staying at the forefront of the clean energy transition that’s going smoothly, she said.

Greenpeace UK climate activist Philip Evans called Shapp’s plan ridiculous cowardice as Labor did not propose an immediate closure of the industry.

But David Whitehouse, CEO of oil and gas trading group Offshore Energies UK, said 200,000 high-value jobs were at risk as a result of the shutdown of the North Sea industry.

The numbers are clear. The UK has 283 active oil and gas fields, but 180 will be closed by 2030. Without replacement, he said, production would decline much faster than low-carbon alternatives could be built.

There is no simple choice between oil and gas on the one hand and renewables on the other. The reality is that you need both to keep the lights on and grow the economy.

